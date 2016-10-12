Former NBA player Chris Herren to talk to BHS teens about addiction and recovery Oct. 13

Millennium Health has teamed up with former NBA player Chris Herren to talk to teens, parents and concerned community members about the dangers of youth prescription drug abuse, in hopes of making a difference in the lives of people touched by the issue.

There will be an assembly for students during the day at Ballard High School on Thursday, October 13 but this evening event is open to the community. A reception will start at 6:00 pm with appetizers and free information from local advocacy groups. The feature presentation with former NBA player Chris Herren will begin at 7:00pm at Ballard High School.

For more information visit http://www.millenniumhealth.com/events/evening-chris-herren/.