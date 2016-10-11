Ballard Crime Watch: Airbnb rental ransacked by suspect posing as Channing Tatum

Seattle police are investigating a burglary that occurred on September 25 at a Airbnb rental home located on the 900 block of N.W. 51st Street. Cleaners of the home called police after they found bedrooms ransacked. The safe in the master bedroom had been opened and items were strewn over the bed. Cleaners discovered that the keys to a 2009 Audi were taken, and the car was missing from the garage. Police obtained screen-shot photos of the account used by the person who rented the home during the time of the burglary and car theft. The photo used on the account is that of Channing Tatum wearing a grey "McKenna's Adult Day Care" shirt. The owner of the car described it as having University of Washington "W" Sticker on it and a "UW" license plate holder. Police were unable to gather fingerprints because the cleaning crew and disturbed the scene by wiping everything down.



The image taken from the Airbnb account of the suspect.

