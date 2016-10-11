Image courtesy of BHS.

A scene from BHS Film Program’s music video “ Hologram,” which was recently recognized for merit in editing.

National festival selects Ballard High School’s Digital Filmmaking Program for IMAX grant

Ballard High School’s Digital Filmmaking Program is celebrating after it was chosen by the All American High School Film Festival to receive a $5,000 “In Focus” grant from IMAX.

The AAHSFF partnered with IMAX and the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) to form the “In Focus” initiative, which is a component of IMAX “Big Picture” project, a program designed to use the influence of film to inspire action and positive social change.

AAHSFF is the largest high school film festival in the nation and schools from across the country participate every year. The festival recently had its opening night last week when the announcement was made in New York City. Other programs that received grants were Woodrow Wilson High School, (Washington, D.C.), University School of Nova Southeastern University (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), Canyon Crest Academy (San Diego) and Mythic Bridge (New York City).



“We selected programs that produced quality content in the voice of young people that’s raw and meaningful to their peers. We have a library of content of about 5,000 films and identified programs that consistency submitted quality work. We also looked at schools that we have relationships with and that we count on to mentor the students to produce the best films possible,” said Tom Oliva, All American High School Film Festival (AAHSFF) Executive Director.

“Our focus is to inspire young filmmakers and for them to be able to exercise their talents while focusing on important issues like the environment,” Ann Sommerlath, SVP, Corporate Communications, IMAX Corp. “Ultimately, what we want to do with the grants is to allow young film makers to hone their talent and inspire change, and we would of course love for them to work in the IMAX format.”

Being awarded grants, the schools will create short films that address UN’s 2030 sustainability agenda following their development goals that include bringing attention to climate change, water consecration and forest conservation.

“This effort provides an opportunity for aspiring filmmakers to elevate their work to a higher platform and work with new film technology, while encouraging them to use film to effect change and social improvement,” said Richard Gelfond, IMAX CEO.

The Ballard High School Film Program has been a recognizable program at the festival for a number of years, winning numerous awards. Just last year BHS Digital Filmmaking students were finalists for Best Screenplay, Best Directing, Best Drama, and Best Documentary — as well as two of their productions becoming finalists for Best Overall Film. In addition, they won the Best Drama prize last year. This year’s festival featured 10 productions by 21 students in the BHS Digital Filmmaking Program.

“I’m thrilled that my students will have the opportunity to fill an IMAX screen with their visions and reach an international audience! Students do their best work when they select the content for their productions, and I’m happy to see that the IMAX grant supports this. This project, and the funding provided, will give my students the opportunity to experience the workflow of a big screen production – higher resolution, and surround sound. What’s not to like?” said Matt Lawrence, an instructor Digital Filmmaking Program.

For more information on the All American High School Film Festival, visit www.hsfilmfest.com. To learn more about the BHS Digital Filmmaking Program, visit www.bhsvideo.blogspot.com.