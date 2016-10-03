Ballard Crime Watch: Three homes burglarized while families travel

Bike taken from open garage

Police responded to the theft of a bicycle that occurred on Sept. 16 at a home located on the 2600 block of 87th Avenue N.W. Police made contact with the complainant who said his 2004 model black Giant road bicycle was missing. He said he might have left his garage door wide-up the night before because that’s the way he found it when he realized his bike was missing. There was no sign of forced entry. The complainant was unable to provide a serial number for the bicycle.



Sting of burglaries in one night in Ballard neighborhood



A string of burglaries occurred in the neighborhood Sept. 24 on the 300 block of 75th Street. An initial alarm report was made to Seattle Police at a home in the area. Officers made contact with the owner of the home who said he was away on business. Police found a back window had been pried open. Drawers in the home were disturbed and a jewelry box was rifled through. Police were unable to determine if anything was stolen because the complainant was away for a few more days. While investigating the home, a neighbor—who lives to the south—notified police that they had just arrived home from vacation and had discovered their back doorframe had been shattered. Rooms were rifled through, and they found rings missing and prescription pill bottles disturbed. They advised police to investigate a home to the west of them. Their neighbors were also out of town. Police searched the perimeter of the home and found a door had been pried open. They made contact with the owners who asked them to investigate inside the home. Officers found the rooms disturbed. The residents advised police that a neighbor had a key to their home and would make sure it was secure. No fingerprints were found at any of the homes, however police did find glove marks.

