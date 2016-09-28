Foss Maritime partners with Seattle Maritime Academy; brings three new simulators for mariner training

As the opening of the new by Seattle Maritime Academy facility approaches, Foss Maritime has announced that they have agreed to a four-year agreement with the academy to support their new training facility for mariners.

Foss has offered to provide three simulators where students can hone their skills, including a full mission bridge simulator, a computer simulation training laboratory and an engine room simulator.

"At Foss, safety is our top concern. And when it comes to avoiding accidents, there are three things that really help: practice, practice, and practice. Having as much time as possible on a simulator is an excellent way for mariners to build their skills and confidence in vessel handling, navigation, and equipment handling," said Scott Merritt senior vice president at Foss.



The simulators will be used in the Maritime Engineering Technology and Marine Deck Technology training programs offered at the academy, which is set to open after October. The Ballard campus (4455 Shilshole Ave. NW in Ballard) has been training maritime workers there for the last 40 years. A new facility has been in the works since last year.

"We are grateful for Foss' support and participation as we build this new resource for the community, and are looking forward to working with Foss mariners to build their skills," said Sarah Scherer, Director/Associate Dean of Seattle Maritime Academy.

"This partnership is a continuation of a strong relationship that also includes successfully placing SMA students with Foss for internships, where they receive at-sea and real world experience, while acquiring the required sea time to upgrading their credentials.”

According to a recent Washington state economic impact study, the maritime industry provides 58,000 jobs for the state, which contributes to $15 billion to the state economy. On a more local level the maritime industry contributes over $2.1 billion to the regional economy and provides more than 22,000 jobs according to the City of Seattle Office of Economic Development.

"Foss, like other companies in the maritime industry, is experiencing increasing demand for skilled mariners as many of our employees near retirement. We are excited to have a high quality program here in Seattle to train the next generation of mariners," said Darlene Crowder, Vice President of Human Resources.



Foss remains a local maritime business employing over this many employees. American Maritime Safety recently recognized Foss Maritime's with the American Maritime Safety Award for their zero-tolerance drug and alcohol management policy.

