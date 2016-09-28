Academy nominates Ballard Film Students for National Awards

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced nominees for the National Student Production Awards. These nominees were selected from winners at regional Emmy Awards ceremonies across the country. Four productions by students in Ballard High School’s Digital Filmmaking Program won top prizes in the five-state Northwest Region last June. Three of these have now been nominated at the national level.

Nominated for best Short Form Fiction is The Dragon’s Lair by PJ Hase, Jonny Cechony & Ellie Clarrissimeaux. Today by Coleman Andersen, PJ Hase and Bergen Johnson is nominated for best Music Video, and Miles Andersen, Emily Black, Sophie DeGreen, Jesse Romero & Sho Schrock are nominated for best Editor for their work on Hologram. All these productions can be viewed on the Digital Filmmaking Program’s vimeo page at www.vimeo.com/bhsfilmprogram .

The Northwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has presented High School Awards of Excellence for years to celebrate and promote the most outstanding high school television productions from five Northwest states: Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska. This year the Academy has added a national level of competition. The awards presentation will be held at the Newseum in Washington, DC at 12:30 pm (EST) on October 4. The event will be streamed live at https://livestream.com/tndv-television/StudentProductionAwards. For more information, visit http://emmyonline.com/nationalstudent .

All of Ballard’s nominated productions had their premiere at the Ballard Film Festival (BFF). The next BFF will be on Friday, February 10 at 7 pm in the BHS auditorium. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults, and will be sold at the door. For more information on the BHS Digital Filmmaking Program, visit www.bhsvideo.blogspot.com .