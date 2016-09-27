Ballard Crime Watch: Suspect fires paintball gun at child

Attempted assault with paintball gun on a child

Police responded to a report of an attempted assault on a child with a paintball gun at the 5100 block of Ninth Avenue N.W. on Sept. 14. According to the complainant, she was a visiting friend at an apartment complex when the incident occurred. They were sitting outside, and the three-year-old daughter of one of the tenants was on the grass ten feet in front of them. A gray Pontiac four-door with a sunroof moved along Ninth Avenue near the women. Suddenly a long gun barrel pointed out of the window. They heard what sounded like paintball gunfire shots. They saw dust rising not far from the child. Then the vehicle sped off going south. The complainant told police that she knew the suspect and that they were in a dispute at the time of the incident. The mother of the child decided to not press charges during the time of the report. She said she was afraid because she had recently witnesses a shooting downtown; although, police believe the two incidences were unrelated. Also, the complainant told police that she doesn’t believe that the child or the mother have any connection to the suspect; she believes the child was an innocent bystander and that the paint was meant for her. Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.



$4,500 of tools stolen from multiple construction sites



Police are on the look-out for perpetrators of multiple burglaries at two different construction sites near the 8000 block of 11th Avenue N.W. Police were called on Sep. 14 after the manager of the site found his tool trailer had been burglarized and multiple tools taken. The suspect(s) had used a bolt cutter to pass the lock. Police reported there was an estimated $4,500 of tools stolen. Complainants also told police that a work truck was stolen from another company construction site just three blocks away on 14th Avenue N.W. The house under construction at the site was also burglarized. In addition, the work trailer at the site was burglarized a week before the incident. The complainant said there were two suspicious looking tucks seen at the sites before the burglaries: a red, older Ford F-150 pickup and a white beater flatbed truck with a loud muffler. Police searched the area but were unable to locate vehicles matching that description.

