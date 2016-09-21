Police arrest two after tracking Fremont robbery victim’s phone to South Seattle

Information provided by SPD

Officers tracked a pair of armed robbers to South Seattle early this morning after they stole a woman’s purse at gunpoint in Fremont.

Around 3:30 this morning, a man wearing sunglasses, a grey hooded sweatshirt, and a bandanna over his face pulled a silver handgun on the victim in the 300 block of North 36th Street in Fremont and fled after taking her purse.



Patrol officers and a K9 team searched the neighborhood, but weren’t able to find the suspect. However, a short time later, officers were able to track the victim’s iPhone to Beacon Hill.

Officer stopped two men in a pickup truck at 39th Avenue South and South Sullivan Street, and noticed a silver handgun sitting on top of a toolbox in the car. They also found the two men were carrying the Fremont robbery victim’s iPhone and ID and credit cards.

Police arrested both men–who are 31 and 28 years old–and turned them over to robbery detectives, who are now investigating whether the pair may also have been involved a series of other robberies in the Seattle area.

