Salmon Bay Eagles to celebrate third annual Oktoberfest

Dirndls and lederhosen, burlesque and beer! The Salmon Bay Eagles are at it again with their Third Annual Oktoberfest Saturday, October 1, from 5-10 pm, this time with MORE burlesque, MORE brewers, plus CIDER!

Enjoy brews from 13 local breweries and cider-makers, wieners, pretzels, live music by the rockabilly sensation The Roy Kay Trio, and burlesque performances by Faye Doe Doe & Florence Wetmore.

Your $17 admission includes full access to main stage burlesque performances, live music throughout the evening, and three drink tokens good for one 5-oz. taste each. More tokens will be available for $2 each at the event (cash preferred).

All proceeds of this event will be donated to Teen Feed. Teen Feed works with the community to offer support to meet basic needs, build strong relationships, and ally with homeless youth as they meet their future off the streets.

Buy your tickets now at Brown Paper Tickets and get to this hidden gem of a fest!



http://sbeoktoberfest2016.brownpapertickets.com/

Sponsors include:

Bad Jimmy's Brewing Co.

Figurehead Brewing Co.

Georgetown Brewing Company

Locust Cider

Lucky Envelope Brewing

Maritime Pacific Brewing Company

Number 6 Cider

NW Peaks Brewery

Peddler Brewing

Reuben’s Brews

Rooftop Brewing Company

Seapine Brewing

Stoup Brewing

As this is a 21+ event, you'll need your state-issued picture ID for entry. No ticket refunds.

This is a membership drive of the Salmon Bay Eagles, Aerie 2141.

