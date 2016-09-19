Ballard Crime Watch: Car prowler loses cellphone; victim returns it

Suspect gets phone back after prowling woman’s car

Seattle Police were dispatched to the 2300 block of N.W. 98th Street on Sept. 6 after a burglary was reported. The complainant told police that she had left her garage door open because she was going to be leaving her home to run some errands. When she went out to her car she noticed her car door was opened and the contents of her glove box were strewn about the car. There was a cell phone and a pair of sunglasses that didn't belong to her were left on the seat. There was nothing missing from her car. The complainant was talking to a neighbor about the incident on the street when a male in his 20s, about 5’10’’ and 140 pounds approached them. The complainant thought it odd he was biking there because she lives on a very steep hill, and bikers are not seen there often. He appeared to be intoxicated on opiates. The neighbor called to him, “Hey did you drop your cellphone?” The suspect said,” "Yeah, maybe, is it an LG?" The neighbor gave the phone to the suspect, and he rode off. Later they called police. They threw away his sunglasses.



Prowler smokes cigarette in car, takes Prada sunglasses



Officers responded to a car prowling in a secure parking area of condo complex located on the 1400 block of N.W. 60th Street on Sept. 7. The complainant told officers that when he got in his car he noticed that the coins he kept in the center console were gone. He also noticed that his Prada sunglasses were missing. There was also a lingering cigarette scent permeating the air of his vehicle. He evidently did not smoke. Police dusted for prints but were unable to recover any. There was no damage to the car door, and the complainant believed he had not locked his vehicle the night before the incident. The value of the coins and sunglasses is believed to be $353.

