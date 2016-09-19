Foss Receives 2016 American Maritime Safety Award

For Zero Tolerance Drug and Alcohol Policy

American Maritime Safety recognized Foss Maritime's efforts in building and maintaining a strong culture of safety by awarding the company the American Maritime Safety Award for the implementation and management of zero-tolerance drug and alcohol policy.

Foss will be presented with the award at the 2016 Annual Membership Meeting and Safety Awards Luncheon on Thursday, October 13.

"Foss has a long history of leading the industry in safety and innovation, and we are honored by this recognition of our drug and alcohol policy," said Foss President John Parrott. "Our primary concern in all that we do is to keep our employees, equipment and the environments in which we operate safe. We do this with robust safety programs and systems, a constant commitment to improving our reporting and methods, and our relentless push to zero lives lost."



Foss' policy, which was updated in 2015, addresses the concerns of opioid abuse and other addiction issues, the legalization of marijuana in many states, and the reasons a zero-tolerance stance is essential to the company's safety initiatives, and in meeting increasing customer demands and regulations.

"For decades Foss has built a strong reputation of being always ready," said Foss CEO Paul Stevens in a recent video to employees about the policy. "In more recent years we've added always safe. One way that we deliver on this commitment is by upholding a drug and alcohol policy that keeps employees and equipment safe and ready for whenever we report to work."

American Maritime Safety (AMS) is a non-profit maritime trade association that facilitates the maritime industry's compliance with international shipping protocols and U.S. Coast Guard regulations. AMS annually recognizes companies that uphold a commitment to manage and operate vessels that are environmentally efficient, safe and dependable, as well as promoting responsible maritime work practices.

