Shane Harms/ Ballard News-Tribune

All things Ballard, you betchya.

Ballard top destination for Airbnb users visiting Seattle

Readers know that Ballard is popular among Seattleites, but according to Airbnb, it is also the top “staycation” destination for out-of-towners.

The vacation lodging booking company reports that more than 11,300 people took Seattle staycations this summer, and Ballard led the neighborhoods followed by Capitol Hill, the University District, Queen Anne and Wallingford. Ballard was also the top staycation destination last summer, followed by Wallingford, Queen Anne, and Capitol Hill.

The average cost for a stay in Seattle typically ran travelers $128 a night which is $3 more than the average cost last summer.



According to Airbnb, over the summer 220,000 people from the Seattle area booked a trip using Airbnb, which was twice as many that did compared to numbers from last summer. Also, nearly 250,000 people visited Seattle from all over the world this summer. Among them the top locations travelers came from was Los Angeles, New York, the San Jose/Santa Clara-area, Portland, San Francisco, Chicago, Washington D.C., Boston and Vancouver.

So where are Seattleites booking their Airbnb stays? The top destinations for all of last summer for users from the Seattle area (Sample from June to September) were Seattle, Paris, New York, LA, Vancouver, Portland, London and San Francisco.

