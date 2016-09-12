Community Calendar

Deadline for receiving Calendar items is Noon Wednesday for the following week’s Friday Tribune. Events are published based on timeliness and space available. Email submissions as soon as possible to: calendar@robinsonnews.com. Items can be accepted from nonprofit groups and government agencies only. Others may call Tamara Chakos at 206.359.2248 for inclusion in our “Out & About” advertising column.

—FREE EVENTS—

Loyal Heights Memorial Tree Walk

Meet at Loyal Heights Elementary, 2511 NW 80th St

Sun., Sept. 18, 4–6 p.m. Join us as we remember our volunteer Nancy Brown Toland and her dedication to trees. Nancy co-created the Loyal Heights Tree Walk in 2015. Her Tree Ambassador partner Diana will be leading the walk again in her memory and to share Nancy’s passion for urban trees with the community. All are invited whether you knew Nancy or not. For more information email TreeAmbassador@Seattle.gov or call 206.615.1668.

Jim Page and Friends Music Jam & Sing Along

Ballard Commons Park

5701 22nd Ave. N.W.

Sat., Sept. 24, Noon–2 p.m. Put Arts in the Parks! Presents: Jim Page and Friends Music Jam & Sing Along. Jim Page, Internationally recognized songwriter, story teller & balladeer. Funded by City Of Seattle Office Of Arts And Culture and Seattle Dept of Parks and Recreation. For more info visit pikeplacemarketbuskers.com/.



Ballard Salmon Tree Walk

Meet at the corner of 11th Ave. N.W. and N.W. 58th St.

Sat., Oct. 1, 10–11 a.m. Come learn about the beautiful trees of Ballard with Tree Ambassadors Bob and Erin as we walk through a neighborhood that once served as a salmon spawning stream. While the forest has changed significantly since then, you will still find the trees just as captivating, and Ballard all the more enchanting. For more information email TreeAmbassador@Seattle.gov or call 206.615.1668.

Salmon Bay Eagles Music

5216 20th Ave. N.W.

206.783.7791

Thurs–Sat., September, from 8 p.m.–12 a.m., No Cover. Sept Music: Thurs 8th, Kimball & The Fugitives – Blues; Fri. 9, Hugh’s Blues; Sat. 10, All Stars, No Stripes – Blues; Thurs. 15, Jazzy Sol – R&B/Soul; Fri. 16, Teen Music Nite – Rock; Sat. 17, Fever – Classic Rock; Thurs. 22, Chris Stevens Band – Blues; Fri. 23 and Sat. 24, Kamioke; Thurs. 29, Whitman Blues Jam; Fri. 30, Dream Chasers – Pop Music.

110th Leif Erikson Lodge Bazaar

Leif Erikson Lodge 2-001, Sons of Norway

2245 N.W. 57th St.

Sat., Oct. 22, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 22, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Help us celebrate 110 years of bazaars. Have some family fun while enjoying Nordic food from our tastefully designed sandwiches to the delicate krumkake cone and the hearty ertesuppe/peasoup, lapskaus/lamb stew, and rømmegrøt, a silky sour cream porridge and also delicious Norwegian desserts in our Bakeri/Bakery. Good, strong Norwegian coffee is served all day! For more information visit www.leiferiksonlodge.com, or call 206.783.1274.

—PAID EVENTS—

AAA Driver Improvement Program

United Church

1420 N.W. 80th St.

Thurs.. Sept. 15, 8:45 a.m.–4 p.m. The AAA Driver Improvement Program is offering its refresher course on defensive driving skills. The course gives practical guidance for traffic accident prevention and enhances driver safety and confidence. Successful course completion qualifies drivers 55 years of age and over for automobile insurance premium discounts. $18.00 per person. Pre-registration is required. For enrollment information, call 206.243.3564.

Adventure Race for

Parkinson’s

Trident Seafood’s parking lot

5303 Shilshole Ave. N.W.

Sat., Sept. 17, 12-4:30 p.m. This event—a team scavenger hunt covering the community and businesses in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood—benefits the Northwest Chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA Northwest) The race starts at Trident Seafoods, continues around Ballard and ends with a party at Peddler Brewing Company. Registration is $45/person. All proceeds to benefit APDA Northwest Learn more or to register your team visit adventureraceforparkinsons.org.

Salmon Bay Eagles

Oktoberfest

5216 20th Ave. N.W.

206.783.7791

Sat., Oct. 1, 5–10 p.m., Dirndls and lederhosen, burlesque and beer! The Salmon Bay Eagles are at it again with their Third Annual Oktoberfest, this time with MORE burlesque, MORE brewers, plus CIDER! Enjoy brews from 13 local breweries and cider-makers, wieners, pretzels, live music and burlesque performances. Your $17 admission includes full access to main stage burlesque performances, live music throughout the evening, and three drink tokens good for one 5-oz. taste each. More tokens will be available for $2 each at the event (cash preferred). All proceeds of this event will be donated to Teen Feed. Teen Feed works with the community to offer support to meet basic needs, build strong relationships, and ally with homeless youth as they meet their future off the streets. Buy your tickets now at Brown Paper Tickets and get to this hidden gem of a fest! sbeoktoberfest2016.brownpapertickets.com/. As this is a 21+ event, you’ll need your state-issued picture ID for entry. No ticket refunds. This is a membership drive of the Salmon Bay Eagles, Aerie 2141.

—ONGOING FREE EVENTS—

Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group

Swedish Medical Center, Ballard

5300 Tallman Ave. N.W.

Third Sat. of month, 10:30 a.m.–Noon. Free. Alzheimer’s Association family caregiver support groups provide a consistent and caring place for people to learn, share and gain emotional support from others who are also on a unique journey of providing care to a person with memory loss. Info: Linda Whiteside, 206.529.3875.

Alzheimer’s Cafe

Monthly Meeting

Stage Door Cafe, Taproot Theatre

208 N. 85th St.

Second Tues. of month, 3:30–5 p.m. The Alzheimer’s Cafe provides an opportunity to get out and socialize in a safe environment. No judgement or expectations—just support. There is no cost other than the food that is ordered. Parking available in the lot behind the Taproot. This is a program of the Phinney Neighborhood Association’s Greenwood Senior Center. For info: Carin Mack at 206.230.0166.

The Market Street Singers

Ballard Senior Center

5429 32nd Ave. N.W.

Every Tues., 7 p.m. The Market Street Singers is a non-audition community choir. We’re always open to new members, particularly tenors and basses. For more information isit marketstreetsingers.org

—ONGOING PAID EVENTS—

Exercise Class at Leif Erikson Lodge

2245 N.W. 57th St.

206.783.1274

Every Wed., 10–10:45 a.m., 45-minute light workout that includes aerobics, strength training, coordination, balance and brainpower. $3 fee per class attended, walk-ins welcome and open to the public.

Free Nia Fitness Class

Amazing Grace Spiritual Center

2007 N.W. 61st St.

Every Fri., 10–11 a.m. Suitable for all ages and all fitness levels, the first class is free. Nia is a barefoot fitness fusion blending martial arts, dance arts, and healing arts, along with world music sounds into an hour fitness fusion that is geared for “everybody.” Practiced globally, Nia is designed to work with everybody and every fitness level. Contact Deborah at ddzippie3@gmail.com.