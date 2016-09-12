Sons of Norway bazaar is Oct. 22

Help us celebrate 110 years of bazaars on Saturday, October 22 from 10AM-4PM and on Sunday, October 22 from 11AM-4PM at Leif Erikson Lodge 2-001, Sons of Norway, 2245 NW 57th Street, Ballard/Seattle WA 98107. Have some family fun while enjoying Nordic food from our tastefully designed sandwiches to the delicate krumkake cone and the hearty ertesuppe/peasoup, lapskaus/lamb stew, and rømmegrøt, a silky sour cream porridge and also delicious Norwegian desserts in our Bakeri/Bakery. Good, strong Norwegian coffee is served all day!

Purchase gorgeous handicrafts from our Norna ladies including their fabulous embroidered dish towels. Kids and adults can take a chance on games including Tombola in the Karnival Korner--maybe even win a big teddy bear! There are lots of raffles including $1000 cash, $500 cash, two $200 gift certificates to Scandinavian Specialties, $100 cash, beautiful baskets filled with food, Norwegian crafts, movie tickets, Norwegian cooking ware, and so much more. Gently loved previously owned items at our Ditt og Datt booth are a bargain hunter's dream come true. Unique items can be bid on hourly at our silent auction of Norwegian antiques, crafts, glassware, dishes, collectibles, and more. Learn about the Sons of Norway, too.

Select vendors include Desiree of Sweden with wonderful items from the Nordic countries including woven rugs, sterling, Yule lights, Christmas misse and tomta; Judy's Painted Treasures of traditional Norwegian rose painting; Handmade by Hanson with children’s clothes, puzzles, Seahawk earrings, and lots of beadwear; traditional Norwegian sweaters; Nordic Folklore with amazing artwork based on Norwegian costumes, farm traditions, and more; most with a with a Norwegian theme!



Our first bazaar was held in 1906 to raise funds for a building of our own. It is now the historical Norway Hall on Boren Avenue which is home to the Cornish College of the Arts. In 1986 we opened Leif Erikson Hall which was built mostly by volunteer labor. Now 30 years later its time to upgrade this building. See some of our plans for the Norna Room!

One of the missions of Sons of Norway, an international nonprofit organization, is to promote and preserve the heritage and culture of Norway. Throughout the year we sponsor Norwegian cooking classes; our Tastes of Norway in March featuring Norwegian food, crafts, lectures, and demonstrations; Norwegian language classes; Nordic heritage day camps for children; performing dance groups for children and adults; Norna a social and craft group for the women of the lodge; and visiting Norwegian entertainers which come often to the Seattle area. We offer scholarships for those interested in attending youth camps sponsored by District 2 Sons of Norway; university students who are counselors and instructors for the youth camps, a leadership scholarship for those attending colleges or universities, and the Doug Warne Vocational Scholarship.

Come on down to the Leif Erikson Lodge bazaar in Ballard! Enjoy the food; meet your neighbors; learn about the Sons of Norway; see the beautiful crafts and arts of Norway and Scandinavia some made by local artisans; see the bargains for vintage and gently used household items and books; and take some chances on luscious food baskets from local merchants and groups, trips, cash, and so much more! See you on October 22 and 23!

Free admission and some free parking available at local area businesses. Check with the parking attendants on the days of the event.

Velkommen!

