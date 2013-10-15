Restaurant Week is back in Ballard
Several neighborhood joints participating, Oct. 13-17 and Oct. 20-24
Seattle Restaurant Week is back in Ballard! Oct. 13-17 and Oct. 20-24, several restaurants in our beloved neighborhood will be offering three-course dinners for $28, and three-course lunches for $15.
Without a doubt, one does not need to look any further than Ballard for their dining needs. Here's a list of the participating Ballard restaurants.
- Anthony's HomePort on Shilshole Bay
- Bastille Cafe and Bar
- Golden Beetle*
- Plaka Estiatorio Greek Cuisine*
- Ray's Cafe*
- Staple & Fancy Mercantile
- The Gerald*
- Matador*
- Volterra (Ballard)
*Offering a vegetarian, vegan or gluten free option.
For more info, including reservations, visit the Restaurant Week website at http://seattletimes.com/seattlerestaurantweek
