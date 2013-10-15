Photo by Jerry Gay

Cheers! Folks at Plaka Estiatorio Greek Cuisine and other restaurants are ready to feed you delicious food for Seattle Restaurant Week.

Restaurant Week is back in Ballard

Several neighborhood joints participating, Oct. 13-17 and Oct. 20-24

Seattle Restaurant Week is back in Ballard! Oct. 13-17 and Oct. 20-24, several restaurants in our beloved neighborhood will be offering three-course dinners for $28, and three-course lunches for $15.

Without a doubt, one does not need to look any further than Ballard for their dining needs. Here's a list of the participating Ballard restaurants.

Anthony's HomePort on Shilshole Bay

Bastille Cafe and Bar

Golden Beetle*

Plaka Estiatorio Greek Cuisine*

Ray's Cafe*

Staple & Fancy Mercantile

The Gerald*

Matador*

Volterra (Ballard)

*Offering a vegetarian, vegan or gluten free option.

For more info, including reservations, visit the Restaurant Week website at http://seattletimes.com/seattlerestaurantweek

Follow Ballard News-Tribune on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ballardnewstrib

And Twitter at http://twitter.com/ballardnewstrib