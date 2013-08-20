Percy's now open for business

Update, Aug. 20

The folks at Percy's (5233 Ballard Ave NW) went ahead and decided to open last night, as they originally planned.

Cocktails at Percy's are apothecary-inspired, leaning heavy on different herbs. Their cocktail menu features drinks like the "Wild Ones" ($9), which has basil-infused tequila, orange liqueur, strawberry puree, fresh rhubarb and sour mix; or the "Garfunkel" ($8), wich parsley-sage-rosemary-&-thyme infused gin, fresh watermelon juice, mint & our sour mix.



Chef Dave Lamping is serving up the plates. You'll find seasonal items such as the parisienne gnocchi ($14), served with sweet corn, roasted oyster mushrooms and brown butter; and the pork dip sandwich on baguette ($10) served with sweet onion marmalade, wilted pea vines and pork jus.

Percy's will be open seven days a week, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. A brunch may become available later.

We'll drop by and get some photos.

For more info and to look at the menus, visit http://percysseattle.com/

Update, Aug. 16

OK, we got an email from Percy's owner Jeffrey Ofelt saying that the Monday, Aug. 19 date might not happen. "There are a lot of things that need to happen between now and then to make that happen," he said.

In any case, it looks like the place is starting to come together. You can follow the progress on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/percys.seattle

Update, Aug. 15

Percy's, the apothecary-inspired cocktail bar that's moving into the Old Town Alehouse space at 5233 Ballard Ave NW, is opening soon.

According to Percy's Facebook page, they are opening next Monday, Aug. 19.

We'll drop by and get a look at it.

Original, Nov 13

The Old Town Alehouse looks like it's closing.

According to the Liquor Control Board, a liquor license application has been submitted for the Alehouse's location on 5233 Ballard Ave NW. The Old Town Alehouse has been around for 17 years.

The building itself has been home to a bar of one kind or another for almost its entire 110-year history, according to the Alehouse's website, first serving as a home to the Ballard Bar, then transforming to Percy's Men's Furnishing (Percy was the owner of Ballard Bar) during prohibition. Then, after prohibition, it became the Silver Spot Beer Parlor, the Enger's Fish Knot Inn and in 1995 the Oldtown Alehouse.

And now, bringing back the name of the original owner of the space, a new bar will be coming into town, "Percy's." The name of the applicants are the business duo Jeff Ofelt and Wade Weigel, who have had their hand in a few other well known gems, in Ballard and throughout Seattle: King's Hardware, Rudy's Barbershop and Sambar, as well as Ace Hotel, Chop Suey's and the Chacha Lounge -- among many, many others.

The folks at Old Town Alehouse have yet to make an official statement or say when they are closing.

