Another new brewery in Ballard: Bad Jimmy's

Update, June 18

So, where is the new Bad Jimmy's brewery you ask? Well, it's taking longer than expected, and they need some help purchasing the final parts for the full build-out.

That's why they have started a Kickstarter campaign to try and raise $13,000 by July 10. As per Kickstarter rules, they won't get any money if they don't make that amount of money. Currently, they have raised about $5,500.



Money raised will go toward:

Bar stools, tables, glassware

Kegs, water boiler, high quality ingredients, glycol system

New paint job for exterior of our building, additional lighting, exterior signage

Some items you can win for donating are: hats, stickers, t-shirts, pint glasses, homebrew classes, private parties, naming rights to seasonal beers, naming rights to fermentation tanks and more.

Haven't heard of Bad Jimmy's? Oh, no worries, you can read about them in our original post below.

Original, March 7

If you can believe it, Ballard is squeezing in yet another brewery: Bad Jimmy's.

Located across from Hale's Ale at 4358B Leary Way NW, the people behind Bad Jimmy's have ties to Ballard -- between the five of them, they have worked at the Matador, the Sunset Tavern and Market Arms. They say they're all industry kids with over ten years of experience in restaurants and bars.

"I also worked (at Pyramid Ale House) years ago during college, which is where I first fell in love with delicious beer and realized the ones I had been swiping from the fridge at my parents during High School were not actually so delicious," Jill Kramer wrote in an email. Currently working at Pyramid again now, she's one of the people behind Bad Jimmy's.

For the past two years, two of the business partners, Billy Burdick and John Stinson have been brewing the beer they plan to sell at Bad Jimmy's. Kramer testifies that it's delicious.

Bad Jimmy's will have a small tasting room, outdoor seating and Kramer says several places have already committed to carrying their brew.

Kramer said people have asked her why they are opening in an area chocked full of small breweries and an obvious competition in Hale's Ale.

"Craft beer drinkers aren't out to necessarily squash the competition," she wrote. "It's a friendly and helpful climate. We all love good beer. Period. The more the merrier; bring it on."

In any case, Kramer's enthusiasm is undeniable. After working for other people for so long, the folks at Bad Jimmy's appear excited to strike out on their own and make a name for themselves.

"Cheers to the birth, home, and union of a new business, a new brewery, a new family, and lifelong love affair with beer," she wrote.

Bad Jimmy's will also have a Kickstarter page soon. We'll keep you updated on when that goes up.

On Feb. 19, Bad Jimmy's officially applied for a new application with the Liquor Control Board for a microbrewery.

We will have a fuller profile when the brewery gets closer to opening.

