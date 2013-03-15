Ballard Annex Oyster House to open March 21

Update: Ballard Annex Oyster House is set to open on March 21 at 5 p.m.

Friday through Sunday hours are still to be determined, but it can't hurt to drop by and check if you're in the 'hood.

Starting March 25, the hours will be:

Mon-Thu: 3:30 pm to Midnight

Fri-Sat: 11:00 am to 1:00 am

Sun: 11:00 am to Midnight

Bottoms up!



Original, March 2:

Nathan Opper and Zak Melang, the duo behind the Matador and Kickin' Boot Whisky Kitchen, will in late March be opening up the Ballard Annex Oyster House (5410 Ballard Ave NW), their venture into -- you guessed it -- seafood.

It will be located in the historic Ballard News Building, next to the Centennial Bell tower and former site of Ballard City Hall. The 4,000 sq. ft. restaurant will seat 35 in the bar area, 65 in the dining room, and 60 in an upstairs back bar.

Inside, instead of printing news, the operation will be decked out with an oyster bar, tanks of whole Dungeness crab and Maine lobsters, plus three Steam kettles. Seattle native, Chef Josh Green, formerly of Ponti and the Virginia Inn, will be leading the kitchen.

“We’re shooting for eight varieties of Pacific oysters every day. We’ll have them on the half shell, steamed, or baked—Oysters Grand Fromage, Sante Fe, and Rockefeller,” said Opper, who led menu development, in a press release. “Having live tanks means lots of crab and lobster on the menu. We’ll offer Dungeness in a crab cocktail, in cakes, and as an entrée. Lobster fans have lots of choices—bisque, rolls, and house-made ravioli.”

The beverage menu will feature sparkling wine, clear spirits, and salty cocktails. “We’re excited for Bloody Marys, Bloody Caesars, and lots of bubbles,” said Melang, who co-owns the restaurant and directed its extensive renovation and re-design.

The restaurant will have an oyster happy hour, serve dinner seven days a week, and open for lunch Friday through Sunday.

