Ryan 'Henry' Ward paid visit to Adams Elementary and painted a mural for their courtyard.

'Henry' helps beautify Adams Elementary with mural

Update:

One last picture. Above is a panorama of the completed mural.

Update:

Ryan "Henry" Ward's mural project in the Adams Elementary court area has been completed.

"The Courtyard Classroom at Adams Elementary is finished! The mural is absolutely amazing! Ryan Henry Ward did a wonderful job," wrote Schelleen Rathkopf, who helped organized the mural project.



Below are a couple images of the finished project courtesy of Adams Elementary:

Original Post, Feb. 27

Ryan 'Henry' Ward, the well known Seattle artist, has helped spiffy up Adams Elementary School with one of his trademark quirky murals.

According to a statement sent out by the school, a much neglected (not to mention bland looking) interior courtyard space has been converted into an outdoor classroom. Located at the center of the school, it will provide a nice, safe reprieve from the indoors, where children can get some natural light and a breath of fresh air.

Before

Included in the area are custom built, eco-friendly tables which can seat up to 30 children and a "revitalized" landscape. Ward's mural infuses the wall with some energy, standing 14-feet-high and 67-feet-wide. His theme, "thriving Diversity," includes a cast of animal characters working together in several different scenes, including forest, arctic, jungle and water environments.

After

The Courtyard Classroom project is just another element added to Adams' nationally recognized arts-infused education, of which Ward is a fan. The project is being funded by the Adams PTA, with support from the Seattle Public School system. It was envisioned and managed by Schelleen

Rathkopf, an Adams parent who recognized the potential and importance

of a positive outdoor classroom space.

Artist Ryan 'Henry' Ward at work

