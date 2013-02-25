Peddler Brewing to open Friday, March 8

Update, Feb. 25, 2013:

Peddler Brewing (1514 NW Leary Way), the bicycling-beer enthusiast's dream brewery, has officially announced their open date: Friday, March 8.

"After 8 months working full time jobs and doing all the construction and paperwork ourselves, we are exhausted ... but so excited to announce that we’re finally done permitting and building out our brewery!" said owners Haley and Dave in a press release.



Haley and Dave say they will start with eight beers on tap: Kolsch, Caramel ESB, Pale, IPA, Tangerine-Wheat, Snow Beer’d (dark winter), Belgian Lights (winter-spiced Belgian), and a Coffee-Saison.

Patrons can order tasters and pints to drink at the brewery and purchase 32 oz. bottles and 64 oz. growlers of beer to go.

Peddler Brewing has no food, but the owners say it's OK to bring your own or call delivery.

As advertised, and per their theme, they will have a public bicycle work station, a nine-bike indoor parking rack and bicycle parts integrated in their decor.

Hours starting off will be Fridays 5-10 p.m. and Saturdays 4-10 p.m., with hours and days to expand as they get up and running.

Original Story, Dec. 27, 2012:

Like drinking and driving, drinking and bicycling should not be condoned. Still, the thought of being able to park your bicycle safely in a bar and grabbing a brewskie on a sunshine-y ride might be an attractive one to some.

Well, that's what Peddler Brewing Company hopes to accomplish when they open this winter. But first they need support.

So far, the owners have paid for most of the new brewery (which, they claim, has "awesome" beer, because "we wouldn't be starting a brewery if we didn't think so), but they still need a hand getting the final startup costs. Items the still need to cover are purchasing growlers; installing a bike work station decked out with a stand, tools and a pump; and purchasing furniture and glassware for the tasting room.

Peddler Brewing Company, more than just a place to park your bicycle, will have a seven-barrel brewing system and eight taps in the tasting room, a couple of which will be rotating seasonal brews. An indoor bicycle rack which holds up to nine bicycles will accomadate the riders, but of course all are welcome.

Combining a love of bicycles with a love of beer, duo Haley and Dave hope to create a community institution where people can gather, support bicycling, and of course drink some good beer.

In order to help gather donations, they have started a Kickstarter page with a goal of $5,000. Already, even though there is still 27 days left in the campaign, they have raised $3,948 of their intended $5,000 goal.

Clearly, there are dual- beer and bike loving folk out there who want to see this brewery come to life.

For more information on Peddler Brewing Company, visit their Kickstarter page at http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/peddlerbrewing/peddler-brewing-compa...

Correction: this article originally stated that Haley and Dave were married, which is not true.

Follow Ballard News-Tribune on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/ballardnewstrib

And Twitter at http://twitter.com/ballardnewstrib