Ballard Oddfellows to host Food Bank benefit concert Feb. 9

Buskers from Sunday Farmers Market will be playing their butts off

If its one thing everyone should love, it's the Ballard Food Bank and the buskers who play their butts off outside at the Farmers Market (especially during these cold months!).

Well, those two things will be coming together on Saturday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m., at the Ballard Odd Fellows Hall (1706 Market St).

From the Fremont Sunday Farmers Market will be buskers Pickled Okra (Old-school, porch-settin’-sing-into-a-can bluegrass with a twist), Julie Baldridge (Traditional Irish dance music with fiddle

& electric guitar), and Carly Calbero and Nika Wascher (Folk/rock duo

featuring dynamic vocals and a strong beat).



In addition, there will be a live auction of local "creations" and a silent auction of local foods and crafts.

Info

Place: Ballard Odd Fellows Hall, 1706 NW Market St, Seattle, WA

Time: Saturday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m.

Price: $10 minimum contribution + canned food donation. Tickets at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/315281

