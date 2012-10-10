Ballard District Council meeting tonight, Oct. 10

The Ballard District Council will be meeting tonight at 7 p.m. in the Ballard Branch Library conference room. Topics range from homeless people living in cars, combined sewer overflow and SPU's latest project and election of new officers. Don't miss out.

See below for agenda:

7:00 Introductions & Short Announcements - please hold announcements to not more than one min.

7:15 A Chat With City Councilmembers Licata & Clark

Sally Clark and Nick Licata will discuss the proposed cannabis zoning regulation along with other issues of interest from their Ballard constituents. CM Clark is President of the Seattle City Council. CM Licata chairs the Council’s HHHC (Housing, Human Services, Health & Culture) Committee. He is Vice-Chair of the Government Performance, and Finance Committee; and also serves on the Labor Relations Policy Committee and Public Safety, Civil Rights, and Technology Committee.

Note: Please review background on the cannabis zoning initiative at http://www.seattle.gov/dpd/planning/CannabisZoningRestrictions/ or read the attached FAQ.

7:45 Our Neighbors Whose Homes Are on Four Wheels, Graham Pruss, Chair – Ballard Community Taskforce on Homelessness & Hunger



Graham will provide an overview on the issue of vehicle residents in Seattle and will discuss Ballard’s unique experience with this population along with what is being done to address this need.

8:10 Proposed Ballard DC Response to Seattle Public Utilities Rain Gardens Initiative, Liz Tennant, Chair – Ballard Stormwater Consortium

Discussion and Vote

8:20 Ballard DC – Annual Election of Officers, Steve Cohn & Jody Grage

Nominating Committee puts forward the following slate of candidates to fill the four elected positions as serve as officers.

President – Catherine Weatbrook, Crown Hill Business Association

VP - Joe Wert, Olympic Manor Community Club

At Large – Michelle Rosenthal, Ballard Chamber of Commerce

At Large – Kirk Robbins, 36th District Republicans

Nominations will also be accepted from the floor.

Discussion & Vote

8:25 Staff Report, Rob Mattson

8:30 Executive Committee Report, Catherine Weatbrook

8:40 Adjourn