Dispose your unused or expired meds at "Take Back Your Meds” events tomorrow

The Port of Seattle is once again participating in the "Take Back You Meds" program. This U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency national event aims to collect unused prescription medication.

People are encouraged to bring all their expired or unneeded prescription medications for safe and environmentally-friendly disposal.

Last year’s efforts were very successful, and the Port of Seattle venues had some of the greatest participation statewide.

This year the event is scheduled to take place tomorrow, April 28th, from 10:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m. at both Shilshole Bay Marina and Fisherman’s terminal.