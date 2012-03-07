Courtesy of the East Ballard Community Association

Reminder: Neighbors invited to design Ballard's newest park

The East Ballard Community Association is inviting neighbors to help design Ballard's newest park along 14th Avenue N.W. between N.W. 59th and N.W. 61st Street.

The park has been a multi-year project which started when resident and architect Peter Locke moved into the neighborhood and spotted underutilized space along 14th Avenue N.W.

After various studies, community meetings and bouncing around of ideas, the East Ballard Community Association came up with the idea of narrowing 14th Avenue between 59th and 61st street and turn the underutilized space into a Street Boulevard.



The project received funding from a Parks levy and in September of last year, EBCA selected landscape architect firm Mithun to work with neighbors on the design.

"This is the year you and your community are going to design a Park along 14th Ave NW between NW 59th and NW 61st. Not just on paper, but one for REAL! This is going to be a park designed the way the community wants it, because YOU are going to participate in this process," announced the EBCA in its newsletter.

EBCA, Seattle Parks, and Mithun will host a Public Involvement meeting on January 24, advertsied as "a fun-filled evening focused on the design of this new Park".

This will be the second of two community involvement meetings, which are great opportunities for locals to provide input.

"This is for real now and the community's input is valuable. We really want this park to be designed by the community," she said.

The meeting will take place Wednesday, March 7 from 7:00 p.m. till 8:30 p.m.

at the St. Alphonsus School cafeteria, 5816 15th Ave NW.

Visit our previous coverage and the EBCA blog for more information.