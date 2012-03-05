Ballard Siphon Replacement Project: UPDATE
To protect public health and the environment, King County is in the midst of building a new 84-inch siphon pipe under Salmon Bay between the Ballard and Interbay areas of Seattle. The new siphon will be installed more than 120 feet underground and connect the Ballard Regulator Station at 5110 Shilshole Avenue Northwest in Ballard to the North Interceptor at West Commodore Way and 24th Avenue West intersection in Interbay.
The latest update shows that shaft excavation has begun on the Ballard side. Neighbors can expect continued activity and heavy truck traffic through April.
North site activities:
Crews have installed dewatering wells at the project’s north site on Shilshole Avenue Northwest and are now beginning to excavate the tunnel boring machine retrieval shaft. The shaft extends roughly 80 feet below ground. Neighbors can expect to continue to see activity and increased truck traffic at the site through April.
King County urges drivers and bicyclists to continue to use caution near the site. Pedestrians in Ballard should follow sidewalk detour signs around the north site.
What to expect at the north site through excavation:
· Activity involving crews, excavators, and trucks
· Truck traffic on and around Shilshole Avenue Northwest
· Shilshole Avenue Northwest sidewalk remains closed in front of the project site
Typical work hours at both sites: 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. weekdays. A 24-hour project hotline can be reached at 206-296-3848.
For more information, visit the project website at http://www.kingcounty.gov/environment/wtd/Construction/Seattle/BallardSi...
We encourage our readers to comment. No registration is required. We ask that you keep your comments free of profanity and keep them civil. They are moderated and objectionable comments will be removed.