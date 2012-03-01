Land Use update: Starbucks' sidewalk café approved
UPDATE:
The Seattle Department of Transportation has approved Starbucks' application for a Sidewalk Café permit accessory to its new corner location on 22nd Avenue NW and NW Market Street.
The approved dimensions for the Sidewalk Café are 6.5 ft. by 33 ft. for a total 215 sq. ft.
People can request a decision review or reconsideration of the SDOT Decision
by writing to the Director of Transportation. The request must identify the application number (171490), grounds for objecting to the decision based on City standards, and the specific remedy being proposed.
Visit http://www.seattle.gov/transportation/ for more information.
------------Previous article:----------------
Starbucks looking to add sidewalk café at new Market Street location
2012-02-09
Starbucks Coffee Company has submitted an application for a sidewalk café permit for its new corner location on 2200 NW Market Street.
Last month Starbucks announced they will move their current Market Street location one door down into the empty 5 Corner Market space, which will offer a lot more space and seating for customers than the current location.
The new location is expected to open in early June and until then, business will continue as usual at the current location.
Comments regarding the sidewalk café application will be accepted through February 24, 2012.
SDOT will make an application decision after the public comment period has closed.
Comments should be submitted via email to annualpermits@seattle.gov or by mail to:
SDOT
Attn: Annual Permits
PO Box 34996
Seattle, WA 98124
We encourage our readers to comment. No registration is required. We ask that you keep your comments free of profanity and keep them civil. They are moderated and objectionable comments will be removed.