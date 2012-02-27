Anne-Marije Rook

One coffee shop to be replaced by another: Ballard Coffee Works will open in the former Tully's space on 22nd & Market St on March 24.

Ballard Coffee Works to open March 24

There's a lot of framing, carpeting, and painting going on at the former Tully's space on 22nd & Market Street.

Seattle Coffee Works is expanding into that space with a second location to be called Ballard Coffee Works.

Monday's sunny weather allowed for some outside painting and a Seattle Coffee Works employee informed us that Ballard Coffee Works is on schedule for a March 24th opening.



--------Previous Coverage:--------

Seattle Coffee Works signs lease for former Tully's space

2011-11-02

Sebastian Simsch, owner of Seattle Coffee Works on Pike Street, announced on Facebook that he will be expanding with a second location in downtown Ballard.

Taking over the former Tully's location on the corner of NW Market and 22nd Avenue NW, the coffee shop will be named Ballard Coffee Works.

Seattle Coffee Works is known for taking pride in their direct-trade gourmet coffees and offers French press and vacuum pot coffee for those coming in to have a sit-down cup of coffee.

Visit their website at http://www.seattlecoffeeworks.com for more info.