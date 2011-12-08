Courtesy of Ryan Hawk/Woodland Park Zoo

Woodland Park Zoo's limited edition Holidoo is available again this year in 4-gallon buckets, 2-gallon containers, or stocking stuffer pints.

Woodland Park Zoo's limited edition elephant poo on sale

Do you have a garden enthusiast in your life and unsure what to get them for Christmas? The Woodland Park Zoo just might have the perfect gift - elephant poo.

Yes, Woodland Park Zoo is selling “elephant-blend Holidoo”, a blend of elephant manure and rich compost now available in festive packaging for the holiday season.

Zoo Doo manager and recycling coordinator, Dan Corum, also known as Dr. Doo, has crafted a limited edition blend of Holidoo which, unlike the typical Zoo Doo compost, features all elephant manure and bedding - the biggest and richest composting materials at the zoo.

Promoted by the zoo as “the ideal present for garden enthusiasts or that person who seems to have everything”, Holidoo is available exclusively during the holiday season at the ZooStore in jumbo-sized 4-gallon buckets, 2-gallon containers, or pints for stocking stuffers.

Since Holidoo is a limited edition blend of the popular Zoo Doo line of compost materials, it does tend to sell out each holiday season.



Purchases at the ZooStore help support the zoo’s animal care, education programs and conservation efforts all over the world.

The ZooStores are located at Phinney Ave. N. and N. 55th Street and at N. 50th St. and Fremont Ave. N.

The stores are open during regular zoo hours, from 9:30 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. daily.

Expanded Zoostore West Holiday hours will take place on the first four Thursdays in December from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. to accommodate holiday shoppers.