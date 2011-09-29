Fred Meyer files Land Use application to expand Greenwood store, demolish Greenwood Market UPDATE

Michael Harthorne

Fred Meyer plans to expand its Greenwood Store into a full-line Fred Meyer and demolish the Greenwood Market building.

UPDATE:

In July, Fred Meyer filed a Land Use Application wishing to expand the existing Greenwood Fred Meyer store by 55,305 sq. ft. and demolish the Greenwood Market.

A public meeting to review this application will be held on October 17 at 7:00 p.m. in the Greenwood Senior Center, 525 N. 85th Street.

This will be a chance for the public to submit written and/or oral comments.

Original article:

A Land Use Application was filed to demolish the Greenwood Market building and expand the existing Greenwood Fred Meyer store by 55,305 square feet.

This comes a year after Fred Meyer scrapped its decade-long redevelopment plan for a below-grade, mixed-use store, and decided to remodel instead.

The scrapped plan was for a $91 million multi-use development, including a 170,000-square-foot, underground Fred Meyer topped with additional retail and residential space, as well as a three-story parking garage.

In lieu of that development, Fred Meyer planned on remodeling the existing store and expanding into the Greenwood Market building.

The remodel was to include improving the facades on both buildings, landscaping, and pedestrian walkways.

The Greenwood Market was originally scheduled to close in November of 2011 but in January, the Greenwood Market signed a lease extension through June, 2012.

"They can stay until the end of their lease but I don't know if they will," said Melinda Merrill, Director of Public Affairs for Fred Meyer.

Store managers at Greenwood Market wished to not comment at this time.

Merrill said the plans to expand Fred Meyer into a "full line Fred Meyer" are back on, with the exception that they will tear down the Greenwood Market building.

Merill said the store will feature all its expected grocery items and general products as well as organic produce and gourmet foods such as fine cheeses.

This application will have to received SEPA Environmental Determination approval as well as building, demolitions and grading permits.

This project is subject to the Optional DNS Process and Early DNS Process.