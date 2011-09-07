Tully's on 22nd and Market is closing UPDATE
Tully's Coffee on the corner of 22nd Avenue N.W. and N.W Market Street is closing.
After 15 years, the beloved coffee shop is closing on September 18.
"It's a bummer for us but that's just how it goes in business sometimes," said Barista Amanda.
Amanda said it isn't a profit issue but rather, lease implications.
The baristas have received transfers to other Tully's locations in Wallingford and the U-District.
"I might be looking for a better job. It just won't be the same working with new people," a barista told us.
At this time it's unknown whether a new Tully's will open elsewhere in Ballard.
