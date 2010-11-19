Photo by Anne-Marije Rook

Blitzen and Dasher visit Swanson’s Nursery

Swanson’s Nursery is once again home to reindeer Blitzer and Dasher, who will be staying at the nursery until Christmas.

This is the eighth year of the Reindeer Festival and each year they attract hundreds of kids, said retail manager, Leslie Bruckner.

“They love it here because we spoil them,” she said. “And it’s great for kids. How often do they get to see a real reindeer up close?”

Male reindeer lose their antlers in early fall meaning that Blitzen and Dasher, who still have their large antlers, are both female.

For the next two weekends, Santa will visit the nursery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and a third reindeer will be brought in to stand for photos for this event. While Blitzen and Dasher are people-friendly, the third reindeer has been specially trained to stand still for hours at a time, Bruckner said.

“Kids get to take pictures with Santa and pet the reindeer and we”ll have cider and cookies,” Bruckner said. “It’s a great way to get into the holiday spirit.”

Also visiting this year are Curly, the curious camel and his companion, Moe, the miniature donkey.

Bruckner said that the animals are fun for kids and good for business.

During this time, the nursery sells reindeer and Curly buttons for $1 each to raise funds for the Humane Society.

Last year the nursery raised $2,700, Bruckner said.

The animals will be staying at the nursery until Dec. 23rd and people are encouraged to stop by at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. for daily feeding.

Click on the image to see more photos.