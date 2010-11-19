Photo by Anne-Marije Rook

Volunteers and staff of the Army Corps of Engineers planting along the Fremont Cut

Army Corps of Engineers and volunteers plant native plants along the Fremont Cut

Staff of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and neighborhood volunteers were seen planting plants along the Fremont Cut of the Lake Washington Ship Canal today.

It was the first of the two volunteer days this week. The Corps is seeking more volunteers for tomorrow when they’ll be planting along the South Ship Canal Trail in Queen Anne.

“We’re planting the understory for the trees,” said Anna Welland of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The planting is part of phase two of a four-part plan to restore the historically significant plants and trees along the Fremont Cut.

In the Spring, the Corps, which operates and maintains the scenic stretch of land and water, removed 29 poplar trees because they posed a hazard to the community.

These plants we’re planting today are plants that were here historically,” Welland said.

Along with the native plants, Welland said they’re planting some drought- resistant plants as well.

“We plant these in the fall so that nature will take care of the watering for us,” she said.

These plants include kinnikinnicks, Oregon grapes, red currants, and senecios.

Employees from the nearby firm, Übermind, took part in the planting.

“We are right across the street from the trial and I saw the set up on my way to work this morning so I decided to help out,” said Michael Xenakis.

His colleague, Jon Jenkins decided to do the same. “I commute on the trail and I very much enjoy the trial so it seemed appropriate to help out,” he said.