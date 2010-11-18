Courtesy of Weber Thompson

"Ballard West" proposal to be presented at the Design Review Board on Monday

On Monday, the Design Review Board will hear from Scott Thompson of Weber Thompson and their proposal to build a six-story mixed use, retail-residential building to replace the old library on 24th Ave N.W.

The proposed building titled “Ballard West” will contain 9,572 sq. ft. of ground level retail space and three live-work units with 107 residential units. Below grade parking for 80 vehicles to be provided. At the meeting, the developer must address how it will meet the Design Review Guideline priorities which were established at the Early Design Guidance Board meeting in August.

The proposal will provide the required bicycle parking spaces and it contains several sustainability goals including a green roof and an ambition to meet LEED Platinum requirements.

The LEED program encourages sustainable green building and development practices through a suite of rating systems that recognizes projects that implement strategies for better environmental and health performance.

In keeping with the LEED ambitions, the design incorporates a sustainable landscape response to landscape and hardscape which includes a pedestrian-friendly approach.

The design incorporates aesthetically pleasing and practical pedestrian-oriented features including street trees in square planters and planting strips, 7’-9’ sidewalks, a variety of canopies for weather protection, sidewalk benches and bus stops.

The public may offer comments regarding the proposed design. Members of the Design Review Board members will offer their recommendations regarding the site to the Director of the Department of Planning and Development.

The meeting takes place on Monday, Nov. 22nd at 6:30 p.m. at Ballard High School. 1418 NW 65th St.

For more information on the development, you can download the proposal here (.pdf).