Police Blotter: Choose your roommates wisely



Between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Nov 13. 5200 block of Russell Ave N.W.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, a woman and her boyfriend heard their roommate stumbling in after a night at the bar, followed by the strumming of a guitar.

Half an hour later the woman got up to use the bathroom and found the apartment door standing wide open. Her laptop and accessories were missing and so was the guitar.

She woke up her boyfriend and together they attempted to wake up the now-sleeping intoxicated roommate. In his defense, the intoxicated roommate said he was “pretty sure” he had shut and locked the door before passing out.

Police found no obvious damage to the door or frame.

The boyfriend told the officer that the intoxicated roommate was likely involved in the theft because the previous night the boyfriend had called the police on said roommate after he had come home drunk with an unknown female and tried to pick a fight with the boyfriend.

The police did not attempt to question the roommate due to his intoxicated

state and suggested they would let the roommate “sleep it off" and talk to him in the

morning.

The couple stated that they just want their belongings back, not necessarily prosecute the roommate if he is involved.

4 a.m. Nov. 14. 215 NW 36th St

Police were dispatched Sunday morning to a commercial alarm of Praxair Inc, a provider of industrial gages.

Upon arrival police observed a smashed exterior window on the north side of the showroom. Just inside the window were four blue display cubes covered in smashed glass and voids where it welding units had been on display.

There were also tire tracks on the planting strip just outside the window.

After clearing the building police concluded that the suspect(s) did not appear to have entered the building beyond the display and there was no sign of latent fingerprint evidence.

The complainant arrived on the scene but said he had been on vacation and was unsure of the exact models that had been on display.

4:30 p.m. Nov. 12. 200th block of N.W. 49th Street.

Police responded to a residential burglary on 49th Street where a homeowner had returned to her house to find her front door forcefully opened. There were shards of wood on the floor and the deadbolt was broken. Several officers cleared the house to no avail. The homeowner noticed that four dresser drawers had been left open but no possessions were missing.

3:40 a.m. Nov. 11. 5600 block of 15th Ave.

A residential alarm drew the police to 15th Ave where an officer observed a bent piece of aluminum on the base of a roll-up door.

Officers moved a stack of tires in front of the door and entered. The search resulted to nothing but the alarm was deafening.

Neither the alarm company nor the dispatch were able to get ahold of the tenants.

At the time of the report it was unclear if anything had been stolen.