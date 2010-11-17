Photo courtesy of Google Maps

Ramp Work Scheduled for Emerson Street Overpass

Today and tomorrow, Nov. 17 and 18, the Seattle Department of Transportation will be working on the Emerson Street Overpass to Nickerson Street.

There will be construction on the eastbound ramp from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.

If you’re driving or riding your bike expect to be flagged through the work zone. Slight delays are expected.

The sidewalk will not be impacted.