Diversions

Arts and Entertainment in and around Ballard

The print deadline for calendar submissions is at least two weeks before the date to be advertised. Email sharah@robinsonnews.com. To get items posted online, email michaelh@robinsonnews.com.

Couth Buzzard Espresso Buono Cafe Events

8310 Greenwood Ave. N.

www.buonobuzzard.com

206.436.2960

Open Folk Music Jam

Every second and fourth Saturday of each month, 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Lead by Stew Hendrickson of Pacific Northwest Folklore Society.

Celtic Music Jam

Every first and third Saturday of each month, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Listen or play along in the circle lead by Ming.

In Collaboration with 826 Seattle Young Poets Open Mic

Fourth Thursdays of each month, 6:15 p.m.

Open Mic

Every Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., sign up at 7 p.m. Strut your stuff - music, poetry, dance, whatever. Hosted by Katie W.

Wassa Dance Classes in North Ballard

ARC School of Ballet

9250 14th Ave. N.W.

206.352.0799

www.wassadance.com

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 9-10 a.m.

Class taught by Lara McIntosh, local dance teacher, performer and choreographer.

Taproot Theatre’s Acting Studio Adult Classes

Timberlake Church-Ballard

1460 N.W. 73rd St.

Adult Showcase.

Tuesdays, Oct. 5-Nov. 22, 7-10 p.m., 8 weeks, $360.

A great option for first-timers and people with amateur experience. You’ll put it all together while participating in the rehearsal process and performance of a one-act play. Dress Rehearsal: Sunday, Nov. 21, 7-10 a.m. Performance: Monday, Nov. 22, 7 p.m.

Professional Actor Conservatory: Going Deeper with the Basics.

Mondays, Oct. 25-Nov. 22, 7-10 p.m., 5 weeks, $200.

Practice the basics of wants, obstacles and actions approached from different angles that will deepen your storytelling skills and give you the ease and confidence that you desire. This is a scene work class.

Taproot Theatre Company 2011 Senior Matinees

204 N. 85th St.

The senior season is Wednesdays at 2 p.m. starting with The Odyssey (Feb. 16), followed by The Beams are Creaking (April 6), Brownie Points (June 1), An Ideal Husband (Oct. 5), and ending with Christmas 2011-title to be announced (Dec. 7). Senior (ages 62+) Matinee single tickets are $15-$20; call the box office at 206-781-9707. For group sales, call 206-781-9708. Taproot Theatre also offers a senior discount for all other Mainstage performances. The 226-seat theatre is wheelchair accessible and is equipped with assisted listening devices.