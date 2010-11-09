Diversions
Arts and Entertainment in and around Ballard
Couth Buzzard Espresso Buono Cafe Events
8310 Greenwood Ave. N.
www.buonobuzzard.com
206.436.2960
Open Folk Music Jam
Every second and fourth Saturday of each month, 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Lead by Stew Hendrickson of Pacific Northwest Folklore Society.
Celtic Music Jam
Every first and third Saturday of each month, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Listen or play along in the circle lead by Ming.
In Collaboration with 826 Seattle Young Poets Open Mic
Fourth Thursdays of each month, 6:15 p.m.
Open Mic
Every Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., sign up at 7 p.m. Strut your stuff - music, poetry, dance, whatever. Hosted by Katie W.
Wassa Dance Classes in North Ballard
ARC School of Ballet
9250 14th Ave. N.W.
206.352.0799
www.wassadance.com
Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 9-10 a.m.
Class taught by Lara McIntosh, local dance teacher, performer and choreographer.
Taproot Theatre’s Acting Studio Adult Classes
Timberlake Church-Ballard
1460 N.W. 73rd St.
Adult Showcase.
Tuesdays, Oct. 5-Nov. 22, 7-10 p.m., 8 weeks, $360.
A great option for first-timers and people with amateur experience. You’ll put it all together while participating in the rehearsal process and performance of a one-act play. Dress Rehearsal: Sunday, Nov. 21, 7-10 a.m. Performance: Monday, Nov. 22, 7 p.m.
Professional Actor Conservatory: Going Deeper with the Basics.
Mondays, Oct. 25-Nov. 22, 7-10 p.m., 5 weeks, $200.
Practice the basics of wants, obstacles and actions approached from different angles that will deepen your storytelling skills and give you the ease and confidence that you desire. This is a scene work class.
Taproot Theatre Company 2011 Senior Matinees
204 N. 85th St.
The senior season is Wednesdays at 2 p.m. starting with The Odyssey (Feb. 16), followed by The Beams are Creaking (April 6), Brownie Points (June 1), An Ideal Husband (Oct. 5), and ending with Christmas 2011-title to be announced (Dec. 7). Senior (ages 62+) Matinee single tickets are $15-$20; call the box office at 206-781-9707. For group sales, call 206-781-9708. Taproot Theatre also offers a senior discount for all other Mainstage performances. The 226-seat theatre is wheelchair accessible and is equipped with assisted listening devices.
