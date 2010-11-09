Community Calendar

Events in and around Ballard

Salmon Bay Eagles Razzle & Dazzle Circus

5216 20th Ave. N.W.

783-7791

Nov. 13 & 14, doors open at 5 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.

This is a vaudeville style show with a circus theme. There will be carnival snacks, cocktails, vending goods and a silent auction. It consists of an all lady cast, singing, dancing and lots of fun. Advance tickets $15/at the door $20. The show proceeds go to the Pasado Safe Haven Animal Shelter.

Alaskan Way Viaduct Replacement Public Hearings

Ballard High School

1418 N.W. 65th St.

Wednesday, Nov. 17, 6-8 p.m.

Join FHWA, WSDOT and the City of Seattle at public hearings about the recently released Supplemental Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Alaskan Way Viaduct replacement. This document analyzes the bored tunnel alternative for replacing the viaduct, and describes its potential effects on transportation, nearby neighborhoods and the environment. At the hearing attendees can provide written comments or speak directly with a court reporter. Unable to attend, you can submit a comment to: awv2010SDEIScomments@wsdot.wa.gov from Oct. 29 - Dec. 13, 2010.

4th Annual Seattle Turkey Trot for the Ballard Food Bank

Ballard Sunset Hills area above Golden Gardens Park

32nd Ave. N.W. & N.W. 85th St.

Thursday, Thanksgiving morning at 9 a.m.

Registration for the run/walk is $25 and includes a short sleeved t-shirt. The deadline for registration is Nov. 16. Last year 1,100 people participated and raised over $19,000 for the Ballard Food Bank. Details at: http://seattleturkeytrot.org/.

Holiday Appetizer Cooking Class Party

The Drawing Room at Volterra

5411 Ballard Ave. N.W.

Dec. 5, 11-1:30 p.m.

$75 per person. A hands-on cooking class where you learn to make festive holiday appetizers fit for a party or potluck. Learn time-saving tips and tricks for stress-free entertaining. Savor the ‘fruits’ of your labor hot from the oven. A cash bar for beverages or beer and wine will be available. Information:

www.PartiesThatCook.com

The RE Store Workshops

1440 N.W. 52nd St.

Register at sarahk@re-store.org

www.re-store.org/workshops

Requested donation per class: $10

Digging Deep: A Closer Look at Interior Finish Materials.

Saturday, Nov. 13, 10-11:30 a.m.

Green or greenwashed? Uncovering the truth about the materials we are using. How to do the research.

Pacific NW Green Gathering

7002 23rd Ave. N.W.

Saturday, Nov. 13, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Green Party of Washington State hosts regional Green Gathering featuring David Korten discussing his new book “Agenda for a New Economy”. A day of fun including discussion groups, motivational speaker, workshops, entertainment, and food. All welcome. Further info at gpows.org/gathering or Jody at 206.718.1529.

Pacific Yoga’s RYT 500-Hour Teacher Training Open House

Taj Yoga Studio

Crown Hill Center

9250 14th Ave. N.W.

www.pacificyoga.com

Wednesday, Nov. 17, 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Join us to meet instructors, ask questions, and learn more about the curriculum and learning materials for our RYT 500-hour teacher training program beginning Jan., 28, 2011. Limited to 21 students -applications accepted on a first-come basis.

“Evergreen Classic Jazz Band” Plays for TRAD Jazz Society’s Concert

Ballard Elks Lodge

6411 Seaview Ave. N.W.

Sunday, Nov. 21, 12:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

$10 PSTJS Members; $13 Non-member Guests. Pay only at door. The “Evergreen Classic Jazz Band” is an all-star septet of NW musicians. Info: www.pstjs.org or Carol at 425.776.5072.

Ballard Little League Free Pitching Clinics

Salmon Bay Elementary East Gym

1810 N.W. 65th St.

Session 2: Dec. 2, 6, 7, 9, 13, 14, 16 & Jan. 3, 4 & 6.

Session 3: Jan. 10, 11, 13, 17, 18, 20, 24, 25 & 27.

To reserve a spot: Contact League President at www.p.lott@comcast.net. Then go to: www.BALLARDLL.net to 1. Download & fill out Registration Form. 2. Download & fill out Medical Release Form. 3. Download, read, & sign the Concussion Information Sheet. 4. Include registration payment (see Registration Form above.) 5. Mail all to: Ballard Little League, P.O. Box 17458, Seattle, Wa 98107

Greenwood Senior Center

525 N. 85th St.

206.297.0875

Enhance Fitness

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Ongoing. Certified instructors use cardiovascular exercise, strength training and stretching to help increase your strength, boost your activity levels and elevate your mood. Buy a monthly punch card and plan to attend two or three times a week. $32 2x/week for a month or $48 3x/week for a month.

Senior Voices Discussion Group

Second Thursday each month, 1-2 p.m.

Bette Reed from the Puget Sound Alliance for Retired American will facilitate this group. Discuss pertinent issues affecting older adults in the world today. Free.

Line Dance Class - All Levels

Tuesdays from 1-2 p.m.

Ongoing. In this easy, fun class, you’ll learn line dances to swing, rock and roll, waltz, zydeco, and western music. Benefits include increased flexibility, better balance, stronger muscles and improved body awareness. Different dances explored each month. $6 PNA member/$8 public.

Swedish Pancake Breakfast

Norse Home

5311 Phinney Ave. N.

206-781-7400

Sunday, Nov. 21. 9:30-11 a.m.

Come enjoy Swedish pancakes, various side dishes, fresh fruit, Danish pastries, and beverage. Adults $10 / Children ages 5-12 $5.

Way of the Qin: An Exhibition on the Ancient Chinese Zither

Taoist Studies Institute

225 N. 70th St.

206.784.5632

Saturdays & Sundays, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Our exhibition will feature over 50 items illustrating Chinese culture and philosophy. The Qin, known as Guqin - Ancient Zither, has been played in China for over two thousand years and is an integral part of Chinese Culture. The exhibition includes paintings, calligraphy, rubbings, scholars’ objects, and and examples of the Guqin. www.taoiststudiesinstitute.org

Nordic Heritage Museum

3014 N.W. 67th St.

206.789.5707

100 Years of Women’s Voices and Action in Finland

Sept. 10-Nov. 14.

Organized by the National Council of Women of Finland, this exhibit celebrates women’s rights in Finland, one of the world’s leading democracies in empowering women in the political arena. Among the milestones chronicled is the 1906 legislation that made Finland the second country in which women won the right to vote and the first in which women were eligible for election to Parliament.

Lost in Nature: The Architecture of Jarmund / Vigsnaes

Sept. 17-Nov. 14.

Features a collection of work by the Oslo-based architectural firm Jarmund / Vigsnaes, highlighting projects that focus on close relationships with Norwegian nature. This is the firm’s first US exhibition.

Nordic Stories

First Tuesday of each month, 10-11 a.m.

Free (not intended for large groups). Program is geared toward stay-at-home parents and preschool aged children that features kids’ stories from all five Nordic countries and the Sami, and a craft project. nordicmuseum.org for story schedule.

Events at Ballard Landmark

5433 Leary Ave.N.W., 98107

National Memory Screening

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 10-2 p.m.

Free, confidential memory screenings to the public and educational materials about memory concerns, dementia, caregiving and successful aging. Screenings are a significant 1st step toward finding our if someone may have a memory problem.

Ballard Community Center

6020 28th Ave. N.W.

Lifelong Conditioning for People 50+

Thursdays, 9:15-10:15 a.m.

An interval fitness training class where you use fitness stations for strength and balance in conjunction with walking intervals. Fun, engaging class. 11 weeks for $35. Register at 206.684.5177. Registration # 56994.

Aerobics for People 50+

Mondays, 8:30-9:30 a.m.

A fitness class to get you energized, easy for beginners to get started. Work on cardio, strength, and flexibility. Improve your balance and stamina. 10 weeks for $28. Register at 206.684.5177. Registration # 56997.

Couth Buzzard Books Espresso Buono Cafe Events

8310 Greenwood Ave. N.

206.436.2960

Open Mic Night

Wednesdays at 7pm.

Hosted by Katie Weller. Sign-up at 6:30pm. Come and share your music, poetry, stories, whatever. Phone is. Drinks and food available.

Writing Group

Every Monday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Led by Marilyn Stauter.

Book Discussion Group

Every other Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. New group. First book: "The Life of Pi" by Yann Martel. Contact Gemma at gemmamaria5@hotmail.com.

Paper Craft Meet-up

Every other Tuesday. Lead by Susan Plahn. Bring your own paper project or let Susan guide you. Call for time 206.436.2960.

Family Board Game Night

Every Thursday, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Chess, Go, Scrabble, Boggle or bring your own game.

Business Writers Meet-up

Second Friday of each month, 10 a.m. - noon. That Wordsmith’s Suzanne Griscom leads a monthly session for Professional Writers. Visit www.thatwordsmith.com.

Emerald City Contra Dance

Phinney Neighborhood Center

6532 Phinney Ave. N.

914.8324

Every Friday , 7:30-10 p.m.

Beginner's workshop at 7 p.m. $8 general admission; $7 seniors, PNA members, SFS members; $5 students. All dances taught, no partner necessary.

"Soap For Hope"

AAA Washington

1523 15th Ave. W.

206.216.4200

Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Support AAA Washington in their "Soap for Hope" donation drive. We are collecting unused sample-sized or full-size shampoos, conditioners, lotions, shave cream, razors and soaps along with new socks to support DESC Downtown Emergency Service Center in Seattle. Donations may be dropped off at the AAA Seattle (15th Avenue) office Monday - Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Children's Dance Class

Motion and Rest Studio

5340 Ballard Ave. N.W.

Soma Yoga

1423 N.W. 70th St.

Now registering for winter classes. Six weeks for $90. Classes include: pre-ballet, ballet and jazz for students ages 1-9. www.darrahblantondance.com or 206.281.9815.

Emotions Anonymous

St. Paul’s Church

6512 12th Ave. N.W., Room 1

Saturdays, 6 p.m.

Join us for this 12-step group. For information call James at 467.9027 or visit www.emotionsanonymous.org.

North End Flower Club

Saint John United Lutheran Church

5515 Phinney Ave. N.

206.324.0803

First Friday of the month. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The North End Flower Club welcomes prospective members. Programs are horticulture and flower design speakers. Annual membership is $20. Catered lunch at each meeting $20.

Ballard Northwest Senior Center Events

5429 32nd Ave. N.W.

297.0403

New Group: Low Vision Support Group

Second Monday of the Month, 10:30 a.m.

Do you have trouble seeing or a hard time reading this? If so come to our Low Vision Support Group. Meeting once a month, we will discuss the issues of living with low vision.

Job Bank

Attention all Employees seeking work and Employers who are willing to offer work as an individual or business in the Ballard community. The NW Senior Center’s “Job Bank” may be the exact place to help you find that successful matching connection. To sign-up contact the Volunteer Job Bank Organizer, Moriah at 206.297.0403.

Sound Steps Walking Group

Saturdays, 9 a.m.

Join the group on Saturday mornings and enjoy the exercise and conversations while on beautiful walks in Ballard.

Drilling Sea Glass and Shells

Tuesday, Sept. 7, 1 p.m.

Free. Earrings, bracelets, window hangings, and more! It all starts with drilling the sea glass and shells. Ruth will be leading a workshop that will beach this fantastic skill.

Nutrition and Food Safety Presentation

Thursday, Sept. 9, 12:30 p.m.

Free. We eat and cook food every day, but what is really good for us? This presentation will go over nutrition facts and food safety. Learn how to enjoy great food without the worry!

Flu Immunization Clinic

Monday, Sept. 27, 9-11 a.m.

We have a company coming to the Center to provide flu immunizations. H1N1 and seasonal flu combination is $28 per individual. Call the Center for info 206.297.0403 and to sign up. Anyone is welcome to come, please tell your family and friends.

Piano Lessons

Tuesdays, 2-4 p.m.

Piano teacher Cecilia specializes in classical, contemporary, and jazz. Choose between private or group lessons. Call to register: 206-279-0403. Private Lessons $10 (1/2 hour), Group Lessons $80 (8 week session for up to 6 to 7 adults).

Wii Sports & Fitness Class

Fridays, 1-2 p.m.

Come learn how to use the Wii! Wii Sports has bowling, golf, baseball, and more; Wii Fitness has yoga, balance, and strength training. The Wii improves coordination, balance and fun. Class is free.

Chair Massage

Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m.

Chair Massage is now available. Sign up now at the upstairs reception for 15 minute sessions. Members $5/non-members $7.

Wednesday Night at the Movies

Wednesdays, 6 p.m.

Suggested donation $2.

Theatrical Improvisation/Scene Study Workshop

First & Third Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

New Group! Come join a local theatre artist for an hour of fun theatre exercises and games. All physical capabilities and experience levels encouraged to attend.

Life – "A maze or Amazing"

First and Third Mondays, 12:45 p.m.

Do life's twists and turns have you in knots? This could be the group for you. This new group is to help with all those difficulties in life that come your way. All are welcome.

“Hollywood in Ballard” – Classic Movies

Tuesday, 1 p.m.

Free movie matinee at the Center. Bring a friend and have a relaxing afternoon watching a classic movie.

Laughter Yoga

Thursdays, 11 a.m.

Laugh your way to good health. This is a fun class and you get a great workout. This class combines yoga breathing with playful laughter exercises. New participants welcome. Free.

Card games

Pinochle: Tuesdays at 9 a.m.

Cribbage: Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.

Bridge: Mondays at 12:30 p.m.

We have a great group of people that play Pinochle and socialize. Bridge games are fun and social. $1 to play. No partner is needed. Cribbage is a new and growing group. It is free to play.

Enhanced Fitness

Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m. or 3:30 p.m.

Classes include strength training, balance, aerobics and stretching. $25 per month, no charge for eligible Group Health members. Please call in to sign up.

Financial assistance

By appointment 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., second Thursday of the month.

If you are in need of financial assistance please take advantage of Kyle, our volunteer financial adviser. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment, 297.0403.

The Dream of America

Nordic Heritage Museum

3014 N.W. 67th St.

789.5707

www.nordicmuseum.org

“The Dream of America” exhibit is an interactive path that traces the journey of a Nordic immigrant from Scandinavia to Ellis Island, and into the American frontier. Admission: $6 adults, $5 seniors and college students, $4 students K-12, children under 5 free.

Pickleball

Loyal Heights Community Center

2101 N.W. 77th St.

684-4052

Wednesdays 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Bring your friends, family, toddlers and more for this fun and exciting time. Bring your paddle and be ready to compete. Open for all levels of experience. Cost: $2.

Toastmasters

Ballard Baptist Church

2004 N.W. 63rd St.

Tuesdays, 7:05 – 8:15 a.m.

Thursdays, 7:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Saturdays, 9:30 - 10:45 a.m

Come conquer your public speaking concerns. For information visit www.toastmasters.org or 206.941.3743. Email livingstonedave@yahoo.com

Farmers market

Sundays, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Check out the new Ballard Farmers Market blog at ballardfarmersmarket.wordpress.com to see what’s new. To see our fresh sheet, go to www.fremontmarket.com/ballard/index.html.

Men’s club

Greenwood Senior Center

525 N. 85th St.

297.0875

www.greenwoodseniorcenter.org

Second and fourth Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

$3/PNA member, $5/non-member. Join facilitator Joseph Raineri and get together with other men to socialize, discuss issues, hear speakers, take part in outside activities and gather information on a variety of interesting topics.

Volunteer opportunities

Foss Home and Village

13023 Greenwood Ave. N.

Volunteers needed Wednesdays, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and to escort residents to Foss Beauty Salon. Volunteers also needed Tuesdays, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. to staff the Foss Gift Shop, and Thursdays 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. to assist with resident birthday parities. To volunteer call Carolyn Fuson at 834.2586.

Volunteer opportunities

Carkeek Park

950 N.W. Carkeek Park Rd.

Meet on the fourth Monday of each month. CAN (Carkeek Area Neighbors) is a committee of the park Advisory Council, and is open to the public. Call Jack Heavner at 782.7054 for info.

Introduction to meditation

Soma Yoga Studio

1423 N.W. 70th St.

Tuesday evenings, doors open at 7:15 p.m., beginner’s meditation instruction 7:30 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., sitting meditation and dharma discussion 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. Shambhala Meditation is a simple mindfulness-awareness meditation, based on the teachings of Sakyong Mipham Rinpoche. Drop-ins welcome, no experience necessary. $30 for the four-class series or $10 per class.

Court appointed advocates

Train to become a volunteer advocate for abused and neglected children in court. Must be 21 or older, have excellent references and attend 28 hours of training. For more information call 296.1120 or e-mail casa.group@kingcounty.gov.

Adult education

Northminster Presbyterian Church

7706 25th Ave. N.W.

783-3402

www.northminsterpres.org

Sundays, 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

WICS support group

Ballard Landmark Inn

5433 Leary Ave. N.W.

Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

New Ballard location for an ongoing support group for widows and widowers through Widowed Information and Consultation Services (WICS). Open to all, regardless of the time since death. Suggested donation $5, no one will be refused for a lack of funds. For information call Doug at 441.9490.

‘The Beautiful Game’

Phinney Neighborhood Center

6532 Phinney Ave. N.

914.8324

Learn all about the rules, offsides, penalties, the history, FIFA, World Cups, the folklore, class struggle, great games and players. For information e-mail fraser509@gmail.com.

Circuit training for seniors

Loyal Heights Community Center

2101 N.W. 77th St.

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Use multiple weight stations and cardio equipment to get fit. Each class is $35 for 11 weeks. For information call 233.7138.

Parent’s night out

Loyal Heights Community Center

2101 N.W. 77th St.

Fridays, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., $15. Ages 2 – 10.

We will provide child care for three hours, pizza, and give parents a chance to have some time to themselves. Space is limited, please RSVP.

Propose a neighborhood project

www.seattle.gov/neighborhoods/btgnsfcrf

Have ideas for neighborhood improvements? Propose a project today. The Neighborhood Projects Funds can be used for small-scale improvements such as sidewalk repair, traffic circles and traffic calming, sidewalks, school zone speed limit signs, playground improvements, etc.

Ballard giving gardens

Change your grass to gardens. Using French intensive and master gardener methods I can help you recycle unwanted grassy areas into highly productive sustainable vegetable gardens. For more information call Jeff at 789.3168.

Now recruiting scouts

Boy Scout Troop 125 is now recruiting boys ages 11 – 17. For more information go to http://troops.scouter.com/wa/troop_125 or call 781.8978.

Interspiritual children’s class

Interfaith Community Church

1763 N.W. 62nd St.

www.interfaithcommunitychurch.org

Sunday mornings, 10 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

For ages 3 through 12.

Age appropriate values based spiritual education that embraces all faiths and cultures. Learning is through song, story and games. Pre-registration not required. For more info call 783.1618.

Weight management class

Ballard Curves

2821 N.W. Market St.

789.1965

Crown Hill Curves

10033 Holman Rd. N.W.

783.1556

Curves Free Weight Management Classes will be offered at the work out studios in Ballard and Crown Hill. Ballard Curves will hold classes on the first Tuesday of every month from 10 a.m. – noon. Crown Hill Curves will hold classes the first Wednesday of every month from 7:15 p.m. – 9:15 p.m. Members and non members are welcome. Call to RSVP.

Computer classes

Northwest Senior Activity Center

5429 32nd Ave. N.W.

297.0403

Starts every second Thursday of the month, runs each Thursday for three weeks. 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. $36 members/$40 nonmembers. All levels welcome.

Seeking singers

The Market Street Singers, a Ballard community choir, invites choral singers to join us for the winter into spring season, culminating in our fifth anniversary concert in May. Fun and satisfying, call 297.3228 or visit www.marketstreetsingers.org.

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister is a fun and easy way to make a big difference in your community. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Puget Sound has several program options that you can choose to fit your schedule and interests. All you have to do is hang out, have fun, and be a friend to a local child. For more information, text the word “BIG” to 839863 or go to www.bbbsps.org

Fremont Toastmasters Club

Fremont Baptist Church

717 N. 36th St.

Come learn how to increase your confidence in speaking.

We meet every Wednesday morning 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. We also meet every Wednesday evening from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Toastmasters is not a religious organization.) For information on the morning meetings call 347.3352 or visit http://fremonttm.freetoasthost.net/index.html. For more information on the evening meetings, contact Dave at 206.941.3743 or linvingstondavid@yahoo.com.

North Seattle Lapidary and Mineral

Northminster Presbyterian Church

7706 25th Ave. N.W.

Second Tuesday of the month, 6:30 p.m. juniors, 7:30 p.m. adults

Our club is a group of individuals who’ve been meeting for over 55 years promoting earth sciences, rock hunting, jewelry making and the like. Each month we feature a guest speaker who presents on various topics ranging from geologic studies to how to make cabochons. Visit www.northseattlerockclub.org for more information.