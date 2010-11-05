Land Use Bulletin: 15th Ave. live/work development

The following are applications or decisions made by the Seattle Department of Planning and Development that can be appealed or commented on by the public.

6559 15th Ave. N.W.

Land Use Application to allow a four-story building containing five live/work units with 101 residential units above. Parking for 67 vehicles to be provided within the structure. Existing structures to be demolished.

Comments on this project may be submitted to the Seattle Department of Planning and Development through Nov. 17.

Contact: Brenda Barnes, 206.782.8208

Planner: Scott Kemp, 206.233.3866

5903 24th Ave. N.W.

An application for a Sidewalk Café Permit accessory to the Stepping Stone has been approved by the Seattle Department of Transportation.

The approved dimensions of the patio seating are 5 feet by 13 feet for a total of 65 feet.

Any person may request a review or reconsideration of this decision. The request must be in writing and sent by Nov. 6. The request must be sent to the director of the Seattle Department of Transportation and identify the application number, grounds for objecting to the decision based on city standards, and the specific remedy being proposed.