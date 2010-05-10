Catherine Weatbrook

Members of the Ballard High School track team compete against Garfield May 6. Eighteen Beavers qualified for the KingCo Championships.

18 Beavers qualify for KingCo track championships

Eighteen athletes – seven boys and 11 girls – on the Ballard High School track and field team qualified for the May 12 and May 14 2010 KingCo Conference Championships.

The boys will compete in nine events: Taylor Eagan in the 100-meter, Hans Weertman in the 300-meter hurdles, Aaron Hamilton in the 800-meter, Alex Bowns in the 1,600-meter and the 3,200-meter, Baxter Smith in the discus and shot-put;, Alex Weatbrook in the discus and Matt Kelly in the javelin.

Smith is ranked second in the league and district in discuss.

The girls will compete in nine events: Emma Suchland in the 100-meter and 200-meter; Cat Banobi, Emma Onstad-Hawes and Grace Shaw in the 400-meter; Natalie White in the 800-meter; Erin Philbeck in the 3,200-meter; Bailey Turner in the 100-meter hurdles; Clara Amorosi in the 300-meter hurdles; Nicole Reams in the pole vault; Chelsea Fidler in the long jump; and Cassie Winter in the triple jump.

Ballard also has four athletes who qualified as alternates for the championships. Weertman in the 110-meter hurdles, Winter in the 100-meter and 200-meter, Lauren Cloward in the 400-meter and Megan Chaplin in the 800-meter.

In order to qualify for the championships, competitors had to be ranked in the top 16 of their event during the regular season.

The 2010 KingCo Conference Championships take place May 12 and May 14 at Eastlake High School.