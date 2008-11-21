Chamber welcomes new residents

The Ballard Chamber of Commerce is launching an effort to get new Ballard residents to shop locally this holiday season.



Merchandise bags, stuffed with coupons and promotions from area businesses, will be distributed to the estimated 1,000 new Ballardites here in condos and apartment buildings in December.



The contents makeup essentially a starter-kit for new residents, including a letter welcoming new residents and encouraging them to shop local; a list of local holiday activities; a copy of the Ballard Business Directory and the Ballard News-Tribune.



The Chamber has contacted the building managers and home association owners at all new residential buildings to make delivery arrangements.



"Our hope is that this effort will not only increase sales, but also engage the newbies in our community," said Beth Miller, executive director of the Chamber. "Especially now during tight economic times, we all have to stick together."



For more information on the Chamber and events, www.ballardchamber.com.