At The Majestic Bay- 'Quantum of Solace' disappoints
Quantum of Solace
120 minutes
PG13
Directed by Marc Forster
By Michael Harthorne
James Bond, the legendary spy created by Ian Fleming, oozes confidence. He is assured in his training, his abilities, his charm and his mission.
"Quantum of Solace," the latest Bond outing and second since the series rebooted with 2006's "Casino Royale," could use a little of that confidence.
The movie opens minutes after "Casino Royale" ended, with Bond rocketing along an Italian highway; the villainous Mr. White tied up in his trunk and a host of baddies in hot pursuit.
From there, the movie rarely slows down, to its detriment. Director Marc Forster ("The Kite Runner," "Monster's Ball") handles the film's all-too-few quiet moments with skill, but appears out of his element during the many action sequences.
Instead of allowing the action to carry the scenes itself, Forster relies on the disorienting close-ups and multiple cuts of many modern action films. This technique makes the action hit, but what it gains in punch it loses in coherence.
During that opening car chase, it is near impossible to tell who is chasing whom, who is shooting at whom, and who just drove head-on into a large truck. It makes the viewer long for the now-dated car chases of films like "The Blues Brothers" and Steve McQueen's "Bullitt."
The other major problem with the constant fights, chases and explosions is that they seem inserted to distract the audience from the rest of the movie. It's as if those involved with the film lost confidence in the narrative to hold viewers' attention.
The action in "Casino Royale" never felt inserted or tacked on. It managed to be both highly exciting and complementary to the drama.
The actors, for the most part, manage to do an admirable job when given the opportunity to do so, and some of the dramatic scenes and performances nearly make-up for the film's shortcomings.
Craig remains the most accurate on-screen representation of the literary Bond. He is cold, dangerous and charming on his quest for revenge - every bit the "blunt instrument" described by Fleming. The pain of his lost love from the previous film is etched all over his face, and it is a pleasure to watch him inhabit the famous spy's shoes.
Judi Dench and Jeffrey Wright, as M and Felix Leiter respectively, are excellent and underused. And Mathieu Almaric brings bug-eyed sliminess to the fraudulent environmentalist Dominique Greene.
"Quantum of Solace" disappoints because it has the exact opposite effect as its predecessor.
"Casino Royale," with its grittiness, realism and emotion, created excitement to find out where the franchise was heading and what new tricks it had up its sleeve.
But the empty action, poorly-written Bond girls and weak ending of "Quantum of Solace" leaves only a surprising disinterest in Bond and where his inevitable next adventure will take him.
Michael Harthorne may be reached at 783.1244 or michaelh@robinsonnews.com
