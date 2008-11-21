21st Century Viking: Honoring Edith Macefield
Every time I go to Fred Meyer, my path takes me by the commercial space that is currently being erected on Northwest 46th Street between 14th and 15th avenues northwest. Toward the 15th Avenue side of the block still stands the house of the late Edith Macefield (1921-2008), formerly of 1438 N.W. 46th Ave., Ballard.
If anyone from Ledcor Construction, the developers of the retail space are reading this blog, I would like to suggest to them that they honor the memory of Edith Macefield. If you are just a citizen of Ballard, I suggest you ask them to do the same.
Since I have never had an opportunity to talk to anyone from Ledcor, I don't know what they thought of Edith Macefield.
Did they think of her as an obstacle? After all, they bought out every other property owner on the block except for Mike's Chili and her. Edith refused to sell her house and they were forced to literally build around her, shaping the building to accommodate the small plot of land her house sits upon.
The reason why she refused their offers seems to be that she simply wanted to spend her final days in her own home.
Edith's simple story of defiance and struggle during her last days, coping with her terminal illness while the construction went on all around her, made her into an international figure. People from all over the world have heard about her story and can't get enough of this lady who stood up against the developers who tore down her block. For the people of Ballard, her story is a metaphor for someone standing up to the rapid changes that have occurred here.
I have heard from many sources that she did not want her property to become a park or some other kind of memorial, but at this point it might be too late. Will whoever owns the property after her death sell to the developers?
I am sure that they had planned for this contingency and could easily consume the house into the building, but why? This building was just going to be one of a million other soulless retail centers that stretch across this great nation. Now, however, it is also an unwilling testimonial to the power of one person sticking to their ideals.
Edith Macefield didn't want to leave for her own personal reasons, and turned down a lot of money to do so. Surely the developers see this as well and should incorporate this into the new history of their building.
Before I wrote this, I walked down and looked at her house as the construction continued around it. Meanwhile, at Edith's house, the Venetian blinds were all closed and her collection of sun-faded glass figurines sat in the window. Just looking at her house gave me strength. If Edith could refuse to buckle under in the face of this, than I certainly can keep going too.
Will they name the shopping center after her? Will the house be torn down? Or will it become a Ballard landmark that people come from all over the world to see? I know you didn't want the attention or notoriety Ms. Macefield, but you have become a legend. The memory of your struggle will live on in the annals of Ballard. Thank you.
