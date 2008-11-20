Council members will take budget questions

The public will get a chance to question City Council members next week on the $1.85 billion 2009-2010 biennial budget, that the city says "puts people first."



The Seattle Channel's C.R. Douglas will direct questions from the public to council president Richard Conlin, transportation committee chair Jan Drago and parks and Seattle Center chair Tom Rasmussen on the next edition of "City Inside/Out."



Questions can be sent in to seattlechannelorg@seattle.gov or calling 206-684-8821.



The episode premieres Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. on cable channel 21 or www.seattlechannel.org.



The proposed general fund spending for the city amounts to $910 million in 2009 and $940 million in 2010. The annual budget for 2009 represents a $15 million decrease in spending from 2008.



The budget increases human services, violence and hunger prevention but eliminates a number of positions including five full time employees in the Office of Economic Development, 16 full-time position in Seattle City Light and up to 10 positions requested in Seattle Public Utility's rate proposal.



The council also cut two positions from its green building team in the Department of Planning and Development, but plans to shift existing staff resources in order to maintain existing capacity to plan energy efficiency investments, according a release from the city council's central office.



"The council is acutely aware of how national economic trends are affecting people," said council budget committee chair Jean Godden. "We've done our level best in this budget to make sure that Seattle keeps its residents safe and that basic needs are met."



The biennial budget includes $2.5 million in new money for homeless services including increased funding for eviction prevention, the First Methodist Church shelter, 70 new shelter beds for individuals relocated from encampments and capital funding for an additional 32 housing units for the homeless. The final package also includes $975,000 in new money for increased Food Stamp outreach and recruitment, food bank bulk food purchases, and home grocery deliveries for the elderly, disabled and chronically ill.



"This has been a very difficult budget year, but I am proud to say that even with revenue shortfalls we are preserving our commitment to our most vulnerable citizens," said council member Drago. "Not only did we maintain funding for current food programs, but the council increased hunger assistance significantly beyond the mayor's proposal."



About $417,000 for senior centers was regained in addition to a partial restoration of Policy Advocacy Programs, which primarily benefit low-income families, seniors and people with disabilities by leveraging other funds to help Seattle's disadvantaged.



The council also voted to invest in the development of a Citizen Portal to increase citizen access to council members.



In June, a resolution was passd outlining the budget priorities and calling out six core city services to protect: human services and housing, pedestrian safety, public safety, environmental stewardship, transportation, and neighborhood planning.



The council received the Mayor Greg Nickels' proposed budget on Sept. 30 and has spent the last six weeks taking community input and reviewing the needs of the city.



The budget committee will vote to adopt the final budget balancing package on Monday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. in council chambers, 600 4th Ave., or watch live on the Seattle Channel. The full council will consider and vote upon the budget committee’s recommendations immediately following the budget committee meeting.