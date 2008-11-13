School Board approves "capacity management plan"

The Seattle School Board voted Nov. 12 to proceed with a plan to reduce overcrowding in north-end schools where enrollment is expected to increase and are moving forward with plans to close more schools.



The plan includes a series of facilities modifications and two adjustments to the student assignment plan to address capacity shortages in the North Seattle, Queen Anne and Magnolia neighborhoods.



Over the past several years, an increasing number of kindergarten and elementary age students have enrolled in schools in the North Seattle and Queen Anne/Magnolia areas.



A review of projected enrollment indicates that there is an estimated shortfall in North Seattle of 12 to 17 classrooms in 2009-10 and 12 to 15 classrooms for 2010-11, according to the district.



The district is facing a possible $44 million budget shortfall and voted a few weeks ago to begin the process of closing more schools.



The district went through a round of school closures last year when it shuttered Viewlands Elementary School in fall 2007, along with six other schools. Viewlands merged with Broadview-Thomson.



School's Superintendent Maria Goodloe-Johnson is scheduled to announce a preliminary a list of proposed closures Nov. 25. The School Board will discuss the recommendation at a special board meeting Dec. 3.



Several public meetings are set for December with a final recoommendations Jan. 7.



In Queen Anne/Magnolia the estimated shortfall is four to six classrooms in 2009-10 and two to four classrooms in 2010-11. Over the past several months, Seattle Public Schools has analyzed options and received feedback and suggestions from staff, families and the community.



"The facilities modifications and student assignment plan amendments approved today will ensure that we have sufficient capacity in North Seattle and Queen Anne/Magnolia to accommodate the expected growth in enrollment for 2009-10," said Cheryl Chow, School Board President. "Our work on this issue has been informed by the creative ideas and enthusiastic input of families and community members, and I want to express my gratitude for their involvement.



The board's vote includes actions to accommodate more students.



In the north end: Repurpose the Jane Addams building ( Summit K-12 program) for a new K-8 school. Decisions regarding the future of the Summit K-12 program will be included in the district-wide capacity management process; For Olympic Hills Elementary, amend the student assignment plan to allow for dual-cluster choice and transportation for the Northeast cluster to Olympic Hills Elementary; Expand one classroom at Northgate Elementary to be used for additional capacity; and finally, work with staff at Olympic Hills Elementary to increase capacity through improved utilization of existing spaces.



In the Queen Anne/Magnolia cluster: Renovate space to add four additional classrooms at Catharine Blaine K-8;



At BF Day Elementary the plans are to change student assignment plan to allow dual-cluster choice and transportation to BF Day Elementary from the Queen Anne/Magnolia clusters; and complete four spaces at BF Day Elementary for general education classrooms;



For more information on the motion visit http://www.seattleschools.org/area/board/08-09agendas/111208agenda/sapreport.pdf and background on capacity planning, go to http://www.seattleschools.org/area/capacity/phasei.html.