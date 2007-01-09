Little League sign-ups

Last summer a team of seniors from the Northwest Seattle Little League went deep in into the playoffs by finishing in a second place tie in the Western Regional Senior Tournament in Salem, Oregon.



Although its still winter, the Northwest Seattle Little League is already thinking about baseball as they announced the sign-up period for local teams.



The league is now taking mail-in registration for children at least six years old and not yet 17 years old. Players must live between Interstate Five and Puget Sound and from 85th Avenue Northwest to 145th Avenue Northwest.



Registration forms are available on-line at http://www.NWLittleLeague.org.



Players can also register in-person on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 9 a.m.-noon at Whitman Middle School.



The Northwest Seattle Little League offers a coach-pitch/T-ball league for six to seven year olds, a child-pitch program for seven and eight year olds, a player-pitch nine and 10 year old minor league, a major league for 11 and 12 year olds, a 13 and 14 year-old junior league and a 15 and 16 year old senior league. There is also a fast pitch softball program for players 8-14 years old.



Sign up fees are $50 for players eight years of age and younger, $90 for players nine to 12 years old and $110 for players 13-16 years old. Additional children from the same family can be registered for $60. All players 12 years old and under must actively participate in the league fund-raiser.



The league has a policy that no child will be denied an opportunity to play for financial reasons and consequently some financial aid is available.



Checks, application forms, medical release and a copy of the player's birth certificate (if they did not play in the league in 2006) can be sent to: Northwest Seattle Little League, 2367 N.W. 89th St., Seattle, WA 98117.



The registration deadline is February 11. After that date, add $10 per player in fees and the player is not guranteed placement on a team in 2007.



Visit the web site listed above for more information, call 706-3310 or email NWLL@Hotmail.com.