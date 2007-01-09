School tenants deserve better

It's more than too bad that shoddy planning and money mismanagement could come at the expense of community centers and educational programs. But if the Seattle School District wants to, or says it needs to, that's just what will happen.



Now that school closures are off the table for the time being, the district is reevaluating its real estate holdings to see where it can sell or raise the rent to make more money.



Some old school buildings serve as interim school sites and others have long- and short-term leases with third parties. Many provide neighborhood and educational services.



But don't these organizations, many of which are community pillars, deserve a break after spending several years-and in some cases, decades-investing time, energy and hundreds of thousands of dollars into building programs that benefit their communities?



Why is it that the district goes straight for the heart first when it needs to make money?



If it weren't for many of these groups paying for upkeep to the old school buildings, there might be nothing left for the district to consider.



The Phinney Neighborhood Association has been in the old Allen Elementary for the past 25 years and has invested more than $3 million in the property.



The association is one of several district tenants that pay a discounted rent of 50 percent fair-market value based on a district policy that attaches value to youth and family services. In exchange for a discount on rent, tenants agree to pay for maintenance and up-keep.



Since 1998 enrollment has been slowly declining. According to the district, enrollment is expected to increase north of the Ship Canal and in Queen Anne/Magnolia, although, overall enrollment is expected to decline.



But the district says it wants to hold on to some of its surplus buildings in case they need to be reopened as schools.



So what happens to programs like Small Faces Child Development Center in the Crown Hill School that have formed lasting ties in the community?



That building is inventoried by the district, which means they have no plans to sell it but could raise the rent. But the program wouldn't be able to afford a big rent increase or a move.



The district is facing a substantial budget deficit in the next two years, a projected $21 million in 2007-08 and $126 million by 2010. Yet the district has been boasting a hefty budget surplus this year.



Two district buildings now sit empty: McDonald and Magnolia, both former K-5 schools. The district should consider selling those buildings first before they disrupt relationships with long-term tenants.



As one member of the community put it, "this isn't just a Ballard and West Seattle thing, this is happening all over the city."



Seattle Schools has kept people guessing long enough. We ask the district to lay it all out. Tell us EXACTLY what is going on with its finances. Demonstrate EXACTLY why it should raise rents substantially or sell buildings, displacing community organizations, many of who say they could not recover.



They deserve better.