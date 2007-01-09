Ballard's Scandinavian identity became stronger as Marianne Forssblad developed the Nordic Heritage Museum into a nationally and internationally respected institution. She is retiring as executive director at the end of April. Dean Wong photo.

Exciting new life ahead for Forssblad

Twenty seven years ago, Marianne Forssblad walked into the Daniel Webster School and found broken windows, dirty floors and dark rooms. A grass roots group had formed to start a museum for Nordic people of the Northwest and Forssblad became the first employee.



When Forrssblad retires on April 30, she'll leave behind a major history and culture institution with nine permanent galleries, three exhibition spaces and a multi-purpose facility that she was instrumental in creating from the ground up.



"She has been with the museum from its inception in 1979 and has been responsible for its growth from two modest rooms in a closed school to its present comprehensive coverage of the immigrant experience," said the Nordic Heritage Museum's former President of the Board of Trustees Olaf Kvamme.



The museum officially opened on April 12, 1980 with two small art galleries. The membership started with 250 people and grew to over 3,000.



The Nordic Heritage Museum is the only museum in the U.S. that represents the five Nordic countries, of Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Norway.



"Begun and built by Nordic communities, it was Marianne Forssblad who gave the Nordic Heritage Museum a voice and a vision. She nurtured it in its cradle and pampered it throughout its adolescence. She helped to shape it and dedicated her career to its success. As she retires, Marianne Forssblad leaves a remarkable legacy of service and rich contribution to the Nordic heritage of the Pacific Northwest," said Terje Leiren, chair of the Scandinavian Studies Department at the University of Washington.



Under Forssblad's direction, the museum expanded and started programs like the Mostly Nordic Chamber Music Series, Yulefest, a Kid's Corner, Crafts School, the Gordon Tracie Music Library and the exhibit "Dream of America."



Forssblad is moving back to a home on the west coast of Sweden in between the cities of Gothenburg, where Volvo automobiles are made and the town of Malmo.



"It's an exciting new life I am entering into. I'm ready for it," said Forssblad



In retirement, she will take time to explore Sweden, attend cultural events and take classes on a variety of subjects. I will not be in retirement," Forssblad said.



Forssblad has many contacts in Scandinavia that she says could be useful for the museum as it fundraises to construct a new modern facility in place of the Fenpro building on Market Street in Ballard.



The purchase of the 75,000 square foot Fenpro building earlier this year for $5.1 million is part of Forssblad's legacy. All the monies came from private contributions.



Allan Osberg, current Board president said Forssblad has brought the museum into a position to move into the next phase of its capital fund campaign. "We are at this favorable position through the effective leadership of Marianne," he commented.



Funds are now being raised for the new museum's pre-design and design. This will help determine the overall cost of the project, which Forssblad estimates to be about $30 million.



"It will be sizeable. We want a landmark building with professional attributes and technology while keeping the ambiance of an ethnic museum," said Forssblad.



Forssblad wants to show Scandinavian groups why it's important for them to support the Nordic Heritage Museum in a cross cultural relationship.



"We are a window in American society for many Scandinavian ideas and other things," said Forssblad.



"It's important to show how the first Nordics came here, their struggles to settle and carve out a livelihood in the Pacific Northwest," she said.



She gives credit to museum volunteers and Board members over the years for helping the organization meet its mission and visions.



Forssblad hopes the Board hires a new director with great passion, knowledge, people skills and a willingness to work hard to carry on the mission set forth and see it to fruition.



"Someone who loves the place as much as I have and will nurture it strongly," she said.



Forssblad has received the Spirit of America award from the Ethnic Heritage Council, served as president of the Washington Museum Association, and on the boards of the Swedish Council of America, the Danish Club of Seattle, the Ballard Chamber of Commerce, the Advisory Committee of the University of Washington-University of Bergen Professor Exchange Program and the University of Washington Scandinavian Studies Department.