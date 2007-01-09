IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR



THE COUNTY OF KING



NO: 06-4-06670-4SEA



PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)



In the matter of the estate of: ARTHUR SAULNESS SR., Deceased.



The co-personal representatives named below have been appointed as co-personal representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the co-personal representatives or the co-personal representatives' attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced.



The claim must be presented within the later of: (a) Thirty days after the co-personal representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent's probate and nonprobate assets.



Date of first publication: JANUARY 10, 2007.



Co-Personal Representatives:



CORY J. SAULNESS



ARTHUR K. SAULNESS



Attorney for the Cory J. Saulness:



JOHN S. MCMASTERS



WSBA 17026



Address for Mailing or Service:



MULLAVEY, PROUT, GRENLEY & FOE, LLP



2401 NW 65TH STREET



PO BOX 70567



SEATTLE, WA 98127-0567



206-789-2511



Attorney for the Arthur K. Saulness



KURT H. OLSON



1524 ALASKAN WAY; SUITE 200



SEATTLE, WA 98101



206-583-0155



Court of probate proceedings and cause number: KING COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT



06-4-06670-4SEA



Published in the Ballard News Tribune on JANUARY 10, 17, 24, 2007.



#3711