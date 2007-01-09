IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

01/09/2007

IN AND FOR

THE COUNTY OF KING

NO: 06-4-06670-4SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

In the matter of the estate of: ARTHUR SAULNESS SR., Deceased.

The co-personal representatives named below have been appointed as co-personal representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the co-personal representatives or the co-personal representatives' attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced.

The claim must be presented within the later of: (a) Thirty days after the co-personal representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent's probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of first publication: JANUARY 10, 2007.

Co-Personal Representatives:

CORY J. SAULNESS

ARTHUR K. SAULNESS

Attorney for the Cory J. Saulness:

JOHN S. MCMASTERS

WSBA 17026

Address for Mailing or Service:

MULLAVEY, PROUT, GRENLEY & FOE, LLP

2401 NW 65TH STREET

PO BOX 70567

SEATTLE, WA 98127-0567

206-789-2511

Attorney for the Arthur K. Saulness

KURT H. OLSON

1524 ALASKAN WAY; SUITE 200

SEATTLE, WA 98101

206-583-0155

Court of probate proceedings and cause number: KING COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

06-4-06670-4SEA

Published in the Ballard News Tribune on JANUARY 10, 17, 24, 2007.

#3711

  • share
  • Post to Twitter

We encourage our readers to comment. No registration is required. We ask that you keep your comments free of profanity and keep them civil. They are moderated and objectionable comments will be removed.