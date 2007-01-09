SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR



THE COUNTY OF KING



NO: 07-4-00075-2SEA



PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS RCW 11.40.030



In the matter of the estate of: LUCILLE L. ANGELL, Deceased.



THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES NAMED BELOW has been appointed as personal representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representatives or the personal representatives' attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(.3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent's probate and nonprobate assets.



Date of first publication: JANUARY 10, 2007.



Co-Personal Representatives:



DAVID J. MILLER



JERI LOGSDON ROSS



Attorney for the Co-Personal Representatives:



CHARLES N. MULLAVEY



WSBA #3804



Address for Mailing or Service:



MULLAVEY, PROUT, GRENLEY & FOE, LLP



2401 NW 65TH STREET



PO BOX 70567



SEATTLE, WA 98127-0567



206-789-2511



Published in the Ballard News Tribune on JANUARY 10, 17, 24, 2007.



#3712