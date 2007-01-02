Stella Chao named neighborhood chief

Mayor Greg Nickels has nominated Stella Chao, a long-time community leader, as the new director of the city*s Department of Neighborhoods.



"Stella has a passion for bringing people together, building community and serving the residents of Seattle," Nickels said. "This is a city of great neighborhoods and strong communities. Stella's grass roots experience building a strong community-based organization in the International District makes her a great fit to lead the Department of Neighborhoods."



Chao has served as executive director of the International District Housing Alliance. Through her career, she has focused on helping poor and under-served populations, developing programs addressing transitional housing for victims of domestic violence, environmental education and leadership, and assistance for first-time homebuyers.



"I am excited about this opportunity to strengthen the bridges between community members and government, and develop avenues of civic engagement that are as diverse as Seattle's population," Chao said.



Nickels selected Chao after an extensive nationwide search. Bernie Matsuno served as acting director since April of this year.